Check out the leaked images of the Google Pixel Tablet and its charging speaker dock





Tablets play an important role in the world of mobile technology. That is why many manufacturers known for mobile phones such as Apple and Samsung have their own large screen slabs to offer to their customers. But 2022 was the year that we knew for sure that Google would release its own tablet called the Google Pixel Tablet at his annual Google event. I/O event in May. The search giant also unveiled his other mobile devices, such as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and unveiled the new Pixel Watch at his Made by Google event recently. -A well-respected leaker, known on Twitter by the nickname ShrimpApplePro, shared an image of a “pre-release” Google Pixel tablet alongside a new charging speaker dock meant to work with it.

The image shows a tablet from Google that looks like the default screen after being set up for the first time. Some of the company’s most popular and important apps such as Chrome, Gmail, Photos, Google Play Store, Messages and YouTube are displayed at the bottom of the display, with the rightmost app being recommended. In bold on the left is the widget for search. Then above the first row are the Camera and Maps applications.

In the image showing the Pixel Tablet’s settings on screen, we can see that this particular model has 256 GB of storage. There’s also a battery tab on the left, showing 70% charge remaining. According to the image, it equates to about 16 hours of use.

As for the charging speaker dock, it looks pretty much like the one attached to the Google Nest Hub Max, as pointed out by 9to5Google. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be exactly the same in terms of audio quality, but chances are they will be: Google says it’ll release the Pixel Tablet in 2023, but it’s not on the timeline. No more details, so stay tuned. We will keep you posted as new information becomes available.

