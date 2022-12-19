3 Houston innovators you should know about this week





Editor’s Note: As 2022 draws to a close, InnovationMap looks back at the year’s top stories for innovation in Houston. When it comes to lifestyle innovations, including tech companies and Houston’s space bartenders, he’s got five buzzwords among his readers. Be sure to click to read the full story.

Houston startup tries to simplify sustainable fashion

The Houston innovator found that second-hand shopping takes time. So she designed a better experience.Image courtesy of Trendy Seconds

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, people found themselves at home with more free time. Puzzles covered the dining room table, remnants of new hobbies littered dens, TikTok dance rehearsals were on, and TVs were bingeing. Maria Burgos watched Marie Kondo’s Tidying Up on Netflix and she inspired me to declutter my closet. In practicing the Kondos doctrine of letting go of items that did not bring her joy, Burgos discovered a bigger problem to clean up. It’s America’s unsustainable fashion industry.

With a pile of clothes arriving at her new home, Burgos sought out a trustworthy organization to donate her belongings. Her research led her to learn more about the negative impact the fashion industry has on the environment.

According to Slate, about 24 billion pounds of clothing and shoes are thrown away each year, more than double the amount we threw away 20 years ago. According to The Wall Street Journal, Americans consume more than 20 billion pieces of clothing each year, and each garment is expected to be worn about seven times. I was buying more clothing than ever when clothing was at its lowest price. read more.

New Surfing Lagoon Paradise Brings Ocean-Perfect Waves to Houston

Thanks to this new and innovative development, Houstonians will start surfing right away. Rendering courtesy of Beach Street Development

Due to its relative proximity to the coast, Houston has always enjoyed an underground surf culture (shortboard, longboard, tanker surf, etc.). People walking and shredding their noses at the new world-class surfing destination now coming to Generation Park in North Houston.

The HTX Surf will hit Generation Park in the fall of 2024. The company promotes barefoot living in its man-made surfing lagoon, according to an announcement by creator Beach Street Development.

Why is it north of Houston instead of closer to Galveston? Beach Street is the press release, and Lagoon Park is just 10 minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport, making it easily accessible to visitors from all over the world. says it can. read more.

Laundry startup rolls out new service in Houston

Hampr Lite teaches Houstonians what a laundry service is like. Image courtesy of Hampr

Laurel Hess is on a video call with the executives of a startup’s laundry service, and a pile of laundry peeks out in the background.

How can you stack your clothes when you own a laundry business?

Hess replied calmly. Its literally always there.

Hampr is a hyperlocal laundry and pickup service connected and operated via an online app. Having identified Houston as an early test market, the Lafayette-based company connects people in need of pickup and laundry services with those in the community looking for work without leaving their homes. read more.

Houston restaurant veteran opens new award-winning sustainable bottled water

A mechanism to receive water by regular purchase.Photo by Alex Montoya

Houstonians who are not only picky about bottled water, but also environmentally conscious, now have a refreshing local option.

A new brand of ultra-pure, oxygen-enriched water has been rolled out in Houston with single-serve and subscription options. The award-winning ultra-filtered water named HOW Hyperpure Oxygenated Water (with a 14-level filtration process that removes impurities down to the nano-level 0.0001 microns) is now available at 35 specialty retailers across town. read more.

A celebrity family has signed an exclusive deal with Houston-based real estate platform ahead of her return to HBO

The Hos is back for Season 2 after signing a big deal with Realty.com.Photo by Elizabeth Morris/HBO Max

Houston powerhouses The Hos are back home again. This week, the stars of the House of Ho documentary reality series are back on streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season.

According to HBO, season 2 will kick off with three episodes, followed by three new episodes on Sept. 1, and the final four episodes debuting on Sept. 8.

As fans will recall, Season 1 introduced the country from Vietnamese immigrants to patriarchs Binh and patriarch Hue, who build multi-million dollar real estate and banking empires. The cast for season 1 included Ho’s son Washington and his wife Leslie. Daughter Judy and fiancée Nate Guinn. and Aunt Tina. Cousin Sammy has become an influencer with a penchant for ending her posts with b*tches.

Aside from flaunting an affluent lifestyle and navigating cultural clashes, Hos is still on the move and coping. According to Realty.com’s announcement, the Houstonian has signed an exclusive deal with his Realty.com to provide world-class service to clients in the Houston area. read more.

