Fortnite Creator Epic Games Pays $520 Million For Children’s Privacy





On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission accused Epic Games, the developer of popular video games such as Fortnite and Fall Guys, for illegally collecting information from children and tricking millions of players into making unintended purchases. announced a $520 million settlement.

The deal included record penalties in two separate cases.

Epic has faced regulatory charges that it violated the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal information from children under the age of 13 who played Fortnite without verifiable parental consent. Agreed to pay $275 million to settle. Additionally, the company made a fuss for parents to delete their children’s data, sometimes failing to comply with parents’ requests for deletion, officials said in a legal complaint filed Monday.

The amount is the same amount as a previous violation of children’s privacy that Google agreed to pay in 2019 following accusations that it illegally collected data from children on YouTube and used it to target children in ads. record of $170 million.

The FTC’s action comes at a time of growing public concern over the mental health, safety and privacy risks that some popular social media networks and multiplayer video games can pose to children and teenagers. was performed on The record fines are a clear sign that the FTC is following a pledge by its chairman, Lina Khan, to take a more proactive stance on the tech industry.

California enacted a comprehensive online child safety law in September that is expected to go into effect in 2024. Last week, a tech industry trade group sued California to try to block it.

California law comes a year after the UK enacted comprehensive online protection for minors. Last year, as UK regulators made their move, Google, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snap and other major platforms announced new safeguards for young users around the world. , is also working to make young people safer online.

Introduced by Epic Games in 2017, Fortnite now has over 400 million players. Since then, it has expanded into dozens, primarily by selling virtual accessories such as costumes and dance moves to players for their avatars, as well as consumer products such as Fortnite-branded Halloween costumes and action figures. We’re making billions of dollars in revenue.

Regulators also allow Epic to enable live voice and text chat by default, match children and teen players with adult strangers on Fortnite teams, and target younger users for bullying, intimidation and harassment. accused of causing serious harm to a child.

As part of the proposed settlement, the agency will require Epic to adopt high-privacy default settings for children and teens. This includes turning off Live His text and voice chat for younger users by default.

Epic also spent $245 million to refund consumers following accusations of using manipulative online practices known as dark patterns to trick players of all ages into making unintended purchases. I agreed to pay the dollar. Among other things, Fortnites users found his interface to be counter-intuitive, inconsistent, and had a confusing layout that caused users to push just one button and get charged, the regulator said in a separate complaint. increase.

Players may be charged while trying to launch the game from sleep mode or while the game is loading screens, the complaint states. The children ended up charging unauthorized fees without their parents’ knowledge. These so-called dark pattern techniques have cost users hundreds of millions of dollars in unnecessary fees, the agency said.

Epic said in a statement that in the rapidly changing video game industry, long-standing industry standards are no longer sufficient to protect players.

No developer creates a game with the intention of getting here, the company said in a statement. We accepted this deal because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and to provide the best possible experience for our players.

This is a developing story. Please check the latest information.

