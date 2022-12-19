Google’s new settings page looks a lot like Android 13





Redesigned Google app settings for your phone

When Google released Material Design 3 and Material You with Android 12, the company quickly added new design languages ​​to many of its apps. The big outlier is certainly the Google app, which still doesn’t look like a native part of the new Android theme, has no colored background and no new bottom navigation bar buttons. In the meantime, we’ve added a new settings page for the small number of users who already adhere to some of the Material Design 3 guidelines.

As Mishaal Rahman, senior technical editor at Esper, shared with us, Google is rolling out a redesigned settings panel. Like other Material You apps, it has a colored background, but I’m not sure if it adheres to the system theme. On top of that, you’ll see the rest of the usual Material Design 3 elements. The Settings header has been enlarged and the search functionality has been moved to a larger search bar below the header to make it easier to find. The top-level options remain mostly the same in the new design, but a second row has been added to give some examples of the options contained within to make better use of the available space.

First 2: Settings for the new Google app.Last 2: Old Google App Settings

Within the section, the new design language comes with some reorganized options. More notably, the switches for options like “Recent Pages” and “Open Web Pages in App” have been replaced with redesigned toggles first introduced in Android 12.

Settings in the revamped Google app are more in line with Android 13 system settings. The same basic layout with a large header and a prominent search bar below is also present in the system settings, featuring two line entries for individual sections so you know what to find within them .

For comparison: Android 13 system settings

So far, we have been unable to see the redesigned Google app settings even though the device has the latest version of the Google app installed.The redesign is deployed as a server-side update. may occur. We’re also not sure if the new settings come as part of the larger app redesign mentioned earlier, or if it’s something else.

Either way, it’s nice to see Google finally update its most important app with a new design language. There is a possibility that

