



Cruise ships aim for net zero

Before getting into the example of green technology, it is important to review the current state of the industry. What is your main purpose? Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) cruise lines are working towards net zero carbon cruises by 2050. There are three key areas to work on to reach that goal.

Reducing the carbon footprint of ships at berth and at sea Investing in advanced environmental technologies on board Cooperation with cities and ports on sustainable destination management

Similarly, there are three key strategies being deployed with respect to fuels, power and wastewater.

fuel

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) has virtually zero sulfur emissions and reduces particulate matter emissions by 95% to 100%. In addition, it reduces NOx emissions by 85% and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20%. Therefore, more cruise lines are increasing the number of vessels that can utilize her LNG for primary propulsion.

The cruise industry is also exploring other sustainable marine fuels and propulsion technologies. Biofuels, biodiesel, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, and batteries are just a few of those currently being investigated. Hybrid solutions are another tactic being implemented to reduce the carbon footprint of voyages. More than 15% of her newbuildings launched in the next five years will be equipped with fuel cells or batteries, according to CLIA.

Electricity

Cruise lines have invested heavily in onshore power solutions and the majority of newbuildings can be connected to onshore power. In addition, 98% of new construction capacity by 2028 is either committed to being equipped with an onshore power system or will be configured to add onshore power in the future.

wastewater

According to CLIA, advanced wastewater treatment systems are often on par with the best coastal treatment plants. Today, 78% of CLIA Cruise Lines’ fleet capacity is treated by advanced wastewater treatment systems. Also note that 100% of new ships ordered are specified to have them.

Innovations that support these strategies

Using technology to create sustainability and enable a greener future, the cruise industry is also embracing further innovations and practices such as:

Exhaust gas cleaning systems Hull air lubrication systems Energy efficient engines Advanced recycling systems and practices Tinted windows, high efficiency equipment, HVAC systems, LED lighting, etc.

How technology can be used to create sustainability in the cruise industry

Now let’s look at some real-world examples of sustainable technology. There are too many to cover them all here, but some of the most impressive companies using technology to create sustainability are:

Thermal power system Sustain Program Royal Caribbean Hydrothermal Oxidation Technology, designed to convert engine heat from the virtual anchor from the Aurora Expedition into electricity from Virgin Voyages

aurora expedition

With the Greg Mortimer Expedition Ship, Aurora boldly claims to have redefined the future of expedition cruising. They may not be too far from the truth, as the impressive ship has some fantastic equipment and technical features. Includes virtual anchoring that The Greg Mortimer can essentially hold its position without a conventional anchor, thus minimizing damage to the seafloor.

Virgin Voyages

To maximize fuel savings, Scarlet Lady is equipped with a Climeon heat generation system. This system uses low-temperature waste heat from engine cooling water to generate clean power. It contains 6 modules of 150KW and the total power generation is 0.9MW. Conventional thermoelectric solutions operate at higher pressure levels, increase in size, and become less efficient at lower temperatures. Climeon systems can effectively deliver up to 50% higher efficiency than other solutions currently available.

seadream yacht club

The Sea Dream Yacht Club received a $1.8 million ($1.2 million) grant from Enova SF, a state-owned company owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment. This grant was awarded to help build the ultra-luxury SeaDream Innovation. The ship, which will be launched in 2021, will incorporate technology considered to be very environmentally friendly. These include battery packs that allow the vessel to sail quietly and without emissions for up to three hours.

footy gluten

Hurtigruten’s battery-hybrid powered boats can sail for 15 to 30 minutes on electric propulsion. This technology, combined with hull construction and efficient use of power onboard, reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions from ships by up to 20%. Effectively, this equates to over 3000 tonnes of her CO2 per year.

viking

Many Viking Lines ships renew their energy on board. This means that the heat emitted by the engine is not wasted. The company also invested her $447 million in two new ships, the Viking Grace and Viking Glory. Each reduces carbon footprint by up to 30% per nautical mile. Fueled by LNG, Viking Grace will reduce nitrogen and particulate matter emissions by 85% and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15%*. In fact, Viking Glory has 10% less emissions than her sister ship.

*Comparison with ships that run on petroleum fuel

Celebrity Cruise

Celebrity ships have a variety of sustainable onboard features. For example, LED lights last longer and generate less heat than halogen bulbs. Energy-efficient appliances such as coffee makers and ice makers are complemented by energy-efficient windows that help air conditioning run more efficiently. We also use water reduction technology in our shower heads, cabin sinks and dishwashers. Their Solstice ship is equipped with solar panels to support renewable energy onboard.

NCL

Norwegian Cruise Line is committed to protecting our oceans. Their mission is to protect the environment, people and communities on all his NCL voyages. They infused sustainability into all their daily operations, with a focus on his three areas:

Water management and conservation Waste reduction Energy conservation

The NCL Sail & Sustain program utilizes new technologies and innovations such as the Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (EGCS). This reduces SOx emissions by up to 99% by cleaning emissions before they exit the chimney.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group introduced thermal hydration technology to Celebrity Apex in 2020. This food waste disposal prototype pilot will run through 2021 and was designed to allow ships to process food waste without discharging it into the ocean.

The practice of using technology to create sustainability is becoming more common than ever, and for good reason. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is being embraced with increasing enthusiasm by organizations large and small. Gone are the days of excessive tolerance for potentially damaging behavior, now replaced by a genuine desire to take responsibility. So what does the future hold? Only time will tell, but it’s clear Cruise is heading in the right direction.

Want to hear more content from IT Cruises? Register for Seatrade Cruise Global 2023! March 27-30, 2023 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Thousands of visionaries, experts and like-minded cruise professionals converge for his four days of business and networking.

Information Technology continues to be one of the top sectors at the annual Cruise Gathering, with the Interactive Tech Zone returning for the second year in a row. Last year’s Interactive Tech Zone attracted hundreds of attendees to learn about the latest advances in science through an information technology playground that includes everything from headsets, emotion recognition technology and dynamic digital displays to AR crew training. I was. Don’t miss it!

Register for Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 here: https://bit.ly/3PSwniV

Read more articles from theICEway

Link: https://www.theiceway.com/blog

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seatrade-cruise.com/blog/blog-using-tech-generate-sustainability-cruise-theiceway

