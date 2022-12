Sports Business Awards Nominees Announced: Tech

Sports Business Awards: Announcing Tech nominees.

These companies were recognized for innovation, creativity, organizational excellence and leadership in their respective categories in 2022.

Best of Athlete PerformanceNextiles Nix Biosensors Noah Basketball Orreco Proteus Motion Rapsodo

The Best in Augmented Reality SRX and the Augmented Reality Initiative at the SEC (CBS SportsONE Championship) VR Experiences at Meta Worlds (Prime Vision by Amazon Quintar) The Famous Group

Ultimate Fan Experience ClipperVision Digital Seat Media IMG Arena NASCAR DRIVE NBA App Vixi Live by The Famous Group

Best in Web3Candy Digital Digital Truist Park by the Atlanta Braves Forever Experience Action Tokens by the BIG3 My Cavs Locker NFT Program by the Cleveland Cavaliers Premier Pass NFT by the Premier Lacrosse League Sorare The AUROCHS NFT Project on Coinbase by the Chicago Bulls

Technology Collaboration of the YearFIFA x Hawk-Eye x Kinexon x Adidas FOX Sports x ActionStreamer Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment x Amazon Web Services NHL x SMT Pac-12 x Opendorse x Twitter x Tempus Ex Phoenix Suns x Verizon 5G

Technology Executive of the Year Sameer Ahuja, President, GameChanger Daniel Brusilovsky, VP, Technology, Golden State Warriors & Chase Center Marie Donoghue, VP, Gobal Sports Video, Amazon Johannes Holzmuller, Director, Football Technology and Innovation, FIFA David Lehanski, EVP, Business Development & Innovation, NHL Gary Stevenson, MLS Business Ventures President and Managing Director, MLS

Venue Operations Technology of the Year 601 Analytics Chase Center Mobile App Converged Network at SoFi Stadium by Cisco Evolv Just Walk Out and Amazon One Mashgin

Best in Sports Technology Nominees for the Best in Sports Technology category include winners from each of the other seven categories and will be awarded to a single winner who has made the greatest technological impact on the sports industry in 2022 .

* * * * *

Sports Business Awards: Celebrate the outstanding achievements of these companies in March by attending the Tech Ceremony and Tech Week.

