One of Android’s most popular phone makers is developing a Mac keyboard





Hey, have you heard of OnePlus? Well, well, the typical Macworld reader probably has. Because they tend to be more obsessed with technology than most people. But in the Apple community at large, it’s no surprise that the majority have never heard of his Android phone or accessory maker. But we may hear a little more about them soon.

That’s because OnePlus is working with Keychron on mechanical keyboards for Macs. He’s not one of those annoying “Mac-compatible” keyboards with Windows key layouts and Mac-compatible software drivers. OnePlus says the keyboard is “designed to work seamlessly” with Macs in a layout that “matches MacBook keyboards.” OnePlus says it works on Windows and Linux as well, but I’m assuming that means it has control and command keys.

The layout of the MacBook is definitely one way to attract the attention of Mac users. Another intriguing feature is the double gasket mount design. Also, the keyboard’s product page states that the keys “attenuate”. OnePlus doesn’t directly say it’s quieter than Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but that seems to be the goal.

And if you need one more reason to check out OnePlus’ Mac keyboards (did we mention they make Android phones and accessories?), the keyboards are aluminum like Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. It has a body made of If it’s like Keychron’s other keyboards, that could mean it has a heavy design, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It also promises customizable features such as open source firmware.

It sounds like an interesting keyboard, but keyboards in general are very subjective when it comes to usability and preferences. Some people get excited when they read about these features, others just shrug their shoulders indifferently. His one question that every Mac user has is, can OnePlus do a good job of bringing the nuances of the Mac experience to the keyboard? Let’s see how it goes.

OnePlus is one of the most popular Android brands, making phones that rival the premium phones from Google and Samsung at significantly lower costs. The company hasn’t disclosed pricing for the keyboard, but we assume it will be affordable and likely cheaper than the Magic Keyboard.

The OnePlus keyboard is currently in development (no photos of the actual keyboard have been released yet), will officially launch in February, and ship in March or April. Just in time for the rumored Mac bonanza at Apple’s annual spring event. Let’s see how it goes.

