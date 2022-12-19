Google announces new search status dashboard





Good news for SEO professionals! After waiting a long time for this update, Google finally heard us: the Google Search Status Dashboard has launched.

This panel allows you to review information about the systems that power our search engine, monitor issues affecting your site and users, and more.

This report provides an official report from Google in the event of problems or interruptions in crawling, indexing, or searching on Google’s search services.

How does the Search Status Dashboard work?

The dashboard monitors the status of the Google Search system and analyzes various types of indicators. You can see the details and current status of common issues that have occurred in the last 7 days, as well as incidents that may be impacting your search engine.

Google’s search relations team and its engineers update the dashboard. This type of issue indicates that something may be affecting a large number of sites, users, or both.

Updates are shared on a regular basis and may include general issue information, how the issue affects your site, progress on remediation, root cause of the issue and its resolution.

How to use information from the Google Search Panel for SEO

The panel will tell you what steps you can take to fix the issue or to pay special attention to issues that may affect your website’s SEO and user experience.

For example, if your traffic dropped significantly and there was a problem with Google’s officially recognized search engine during that time, reporting could help you understand why your traffic dropped.

We know there is a lot of information in SEO that is very difficult to explain. Starting in 2023, the status panel will allow us to work more safely with more data, and reporting and improvement actions may become more objective.

Also, if Google sees an issue on our dashboard, our engineers will try to fix it, and at the same time that this issue will affect our site and users. This also increases the security of your SEO work.

However, it is important to emphasize that the SEO team does not justify all problems found on the website as being caused by the Google panel.

You need to know how to keep up the good work, monitor your data, constantly analyze it, and work with several possible scenarios before reaching any conclusions.

I hope you follow the development of this panel and find it really helpful in your SEO work! What did you think of this update?

