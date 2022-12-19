6 ways tech companies can create a more gender-inclusive workforce





Across the tech industry, women and men remain unequal in pay, opportunity and influence. This was interrupted by the decline in women in the workforce during the pandemic, when nearly one million women retired to care for children full-time. And while the tech industry continues to demonstrate leadership in innovation, the same cannot be said for women-centric innovation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women currently make up the majority of the U.S. workforce (50.04%), but only 28% are in STEM occupations and only 28% in computer science occupations. is only 20%. Worse, according to Accenture, half of women quit tech jobs by the time she’s 35.

While that data may seem daunting, there are several ways companies can help mitigate or even eliminate these inequities among employees and across industries. This is because doing so is not only right and fair, but also good business. According to McKinsey, executive team diversity is 25% more likely to result in above-average profitability. Here are her six elements of a multifaceted approach companies can take to create a level playing field and influence the pipeline of women and people of color entering STEM.

1. Start early: To close this gender gap, organizations and educators need to start introducing female students to careers in technology, even before they enter secondary school. For example, encouraging volunteering for a non-profit organization that prepares a young woman for her science career in coding or data can help introduce young female students to her role model, and help them find their way into technology at college. can be prompted to select It also helps them understand that tech jobs aren’t just for men. Partnering with external organizations that are already committed to these initiatives is a good place to start.

2. Hold All Leaders Accountable: All levels of the organization need accountability for recruiting, developing, and retaining diverse talent, with key performance indicators indicating progress (or lack thereof). indicate. Furthermore, leadership should always be encouraged to model inclusive behaviors that they would like others to imitate. Form an executive steering committee to avoid silos when developing a company’s Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DI&B) policy and to ensure that all voices are considered before the policy is enacted. increase. Leaders should also take a more active role in women’s development, assessment, and other important activities by sponsoring her DI&B programs within the company.

3. Grassroots catalyst: Transforming the workplace requires more than corporate leadership. Creating a work environment that models diversity, inclusion and belonging requires commitment and participation at all levels. Affinity groups and special interests that help increase inclusion and influence corporate policies to empower employees and bring their vision to life by providing a platform to imagine a more equitable future Realize through groups.

4. Provide Growth and Decision Making Opportunities: Employers should provide strong opportunities to support the advancement of women in tech. This includes training and development programs, leadership opportunities, mentorship programs, and more. Include more women and underrepresented leaders in job applicant evaluations to challenge established norms and point out candidates who may have been overlooked but who have the right skills . Additionally, companies should ensure diversity among project teams and ensure that women are the first to speak up at meetings, while monitoring silence and committing to giving people a chance to speak.

5. Educate everyone on bias: Inclusive leadership and unconscious bias training should be conducted company-wide. Find ways to introduce Diversity and Inclusion Mini-Lessons at the beginning of conferences and group gatherings to promote education and awareness on important diversity topics. This makes it considered essential to all aspects of the workplace rather than an annual training module. In hiring, job requirement evaluations should scrutinize all criteria and honestly show where skills may outweigh education and experience.

6. Increase salary transparency: Women and people of color are more likely to be paid despite having more years of experience, more advanced degrees, and more certifications in their fields. The same roles often still experience pay inequity. There are some state-based initiatives requiring disclosure of salary ranges in job postings, but this is not enough and the conversation needs to continue as the industry seeks solutions. Companies should adopt an algorithmic approach to determining how much to pay employees based on market conditions, candidate experience, and education level. Choosing to look only at quantitative candidate data when considering salaries eliminates unconscious (or conscious) biases against female candidates. Technology companies should also avoid offering compensation based on salaries from previous roles. This creates an opportunity to reduce salaries for already underpaid individuals.

It is important to address the various challenges that exist in the workplace for women in the tech industry. This is especially because women continue to leave tech soon after starting their careers due to lack of professional growth and discrimination because they fail to address inequalities. The environment needs to be created, and women need to be seen as important to a company’s success, not just as a way to improve reporting perspectives on diversity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hrexecutive.com/6-ways-tech-firms-can-create-a-more-gender-inclusive-workforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos