Google challenges doctors’ terrible handwriting





Google has proposed a remedy for the doctor’s complaint. The tech giant is working on an AI technology tool to decipher illegible handwritten medical prescriptions, as announced at Monday’s annual Google for India conference and described in a company blog post.

This functionality becomes part of the Google Lens library for your application. Lens can already assess and copy real-world handwriting, paste it into your phone or computer, and automatically provide supporting context and information based on that text through its search feature. Also, the prescription decoding tool under development will work as well. When a user takes a picture or uploads a doctor’s note, the Lens app processes the image, detects drugs on the list, and automatically provides information about those drugs.

This may seem like a small step for Google Lens. *Technically*, you should have been able to read the doctor’s script like any other text all along. But doctors’ handwriting is really worse than most people’s after hours and hours of daily wear, and doctors often perform surgeries in a peculiar shorthand. Digitizing prescriptions is far more risky than transferring them to notes.

Handwritten prescriptions are the source of countless headaches, and worse. When pharmacists inevitably make mistakes trying to decipher cryptic scribbles, it can lead to medication errors. And often the prescription itself is incomplete because it lacks critical patient information.

Hastily scribbled medical orders have long been a known (and joked about) problem, and this isn’t the first time technology has attempted to tackle it. About 20 years ago, US pharmacy chains began experimenting with electronic scripts, or online prescription systems, to completely eliminate pen and paper for doctors. And in many cases, electronic prescriptions have become the norm.

G/O Media can earn commissions

According to MD Toolbox analysis, all but 10 states have current, pending, or future legislation requiring healthcare providers to use electronic scripts. In some states, like New York, failure to comply with requirements can lead to fines and even imprisonment. , mandates that handwritten scripts be avoided for digital documents.

However, handwritten orders still persist in the United States, and handwritten prescriptions predominate in other parts of the world. And there are many barriers to digitizing healthcare in India, where Google is piloting this feature.

Google believes that products in development will be most useful to pharmacists, demonstrating the importance of pharmacist expertise in training and developing new technologies. In a video clip, company executives explained to the audience the method a pharmacist used to determine the points in a doctor’s note.

However, the technology is not yet ready for physician deployment. While the initial results have been encouraging, there is still a lot of work to do before the system can be used in the real world, said Manish Gupta, director of research at Google India, in a presentation. says.

The company also says that prescription functionality will not replace human comprehension. It acts as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting a human in the loop, such as a pharmacist, but making decisions based solely on the output provided by this technology. It is not.

Google didn’t immediately respond to Gizmodos’ questions about the tool or timeline. It’s also unclear if the company has plans to expand its prescription reading tool beyond India to other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-prescriptions-doctor-rx-ai-1849909756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos