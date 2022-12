Smart technology expected in 2023

2022 was tech-heavy with new additions to the market, including the iPhone 14 series, the addition of the Huawei Nova series, and the TCL Smart Screen Power Monitor, which includes an intelligent vacuum cleaner.

With a solid line-up of tech from its competitors this year, it makes us ask what tech we can expect next year.

Lenovo South Africa reached out to provide some insight into the tech-savvy innovations many can expect in the coming new year.

holographic technology

First on the list is holographic technology that makes participants feel as if they were there.

Video conferencing apps such as Zoom, Google Meet, and others have gained popularity as a result of Covid19, but holographic technology is most likely to be the next shift to meetings in the office.

Users can present, launch and influence their products using full-size holograms with the ability to interact with virtual objects.

Lenovo says the convergence of the physical and digital is likely to be a priority, and its concept, Cyber ​​Space technology, shows how the two worlds can be brought together.

Shape changing device

Device screen size is becoming an important characteristic of any device to enable multitasking capabilities designed to shoot and edit videos while streaming content.

Lenovo predicts that phones with the ability to expand as needed will most likely go smaller.

Motorola and Lenovo have announced rollable smartphones that fold to just 4.5 inches tall.

This pocket-friendly smartphone expands when you need more screen space for work, movies, games and more.

For desktops, Lenovo is showing off a Rollable PC that unfolds a 15.3-inch screen for productivity.

wear screen

For those who crave portability and privacy, paying attention to the screen quickly becomes a problem.

This is why Lenovo has launched Lenovo Glasses T1, a powerful set of glasses for content consumption.

Shop smarter

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of many people’s vocabulary, and this means different shopping habits.

The franchise industry peaked on this frontier to deliver menus and orders directly to the buyer’s door.

Stores will most likely analyze purchase patterns in their stores to ensure they have sufficient inventory in the future.

AI-enabled glasses mean users can checkout without using traditional methods.

A lot more happens in the new year. We and our tech team look forward to new technologies, innovations and smarter devices and wish you many Merry Christmas and Happy New Years.

