Corporate Social Responsibility, Debt Financing Costs, Corporate Innovation





descriptive statistics

Table 2 shows the descriptive statistics. From Table 2, we can see that RD has a minimum value of 0.0001 and a maximum value of 0.1082. This shows that there is a large gap between the innovation levels of different companies. The mean and median are 0.0235 and 0.0201 respectively, indicating that the innovation level of Chinese companies still has room to improve. The maximum CSR value is 0.6612, and the average and median values ​​are 0.2069 and 0.2104, respectively, indicating that the level of corporate social responsibility in China is generally not high, and the willingness and ability to take on social responsibility needs to be enhanced. COST has a maximum value of 0.055 and a minimum value of 0, indicating a large difference in funding costs between firms. HHI has a maximum value of 0.0119 and a minimum value of 0.2086, indicating a large disparity in the market competition faced by firms, with mean and median values ​​of 0.0554 and 0.0409 very close to 0, with most firms We are facing fierce market competition.

Table 2 Descriptive statistics of variables. Correlation analysis

Table 3 shows the correlation analysis. The correlation coefficient between CSR and RD is 0.023, which is significantly positive at the 5% level, thus preliminarily validating H1. At the same time, the control variables were significantly associated with RD, indicating that the choice of control variables is meaningful. In addition, the Variance Inflation Factor (VIF) for each variable is calculated to prevent possible multicollinearity. The results show that the maximum VIF for all independent variables is only 2.13, and the effect of multicollinearity can be eliminated. This means that there is no high correlation between the explanatory variables in this paper.

Table 3 Correlation analysis of variables. Basic results of regression analysis

The regression results of CSR against RD in this paper are shown in column (1) of Table 4. The regression coefficient of CSR is 0.0119, which is significantly positive at the 1% level, indicating that corporate social responsibility is It shows that it promoted improvement. of enterprise innovation. The results of the main regression analysis thus show that good corporate social responsibility performance helps firms to invest more in innovation, validating study H1.

Table 4 Corporate Social Responsibility, Debt Financing Costs, and Corporate Innovation. Brokerage Effectiveness Analysis

Tests for mediation effects use the stepwise regression method and H2 is tested by Model 1, Model 2, and Model 3. From columns (1) and (3) of Table 4, it can be seen that both the CSR coefficient of model 2 and the COST coefficient of model 3 are significant at the 1% level and that COST is It indicates that it plays an intermediary role in the relationship between CSR and RD. As shown in Table 4(3), the coefficient of CSR in Model 3 is significantly positive at the 1% level, indicating that the direct effect is significant and that COST is part of the mediator between CSR and RD. means that you are fulfilling Finally, combining the regression coefficients for each model yields an indirect effect of COST of 0.0021 (\(\beta_{1} \gamma_{2}\)), which is the same as the sign of the direct effect of 0.0098. It fully proves that COST is part of the intermediate factor of CSR influencing RD, with a ratio of the intermediate effect to the overall effect of 17.27% (\({{\beta_{1} \gamma_{2 } } \mathord{\left/ {\vphantom {{\beta_{1} \gamma_{2} } {\alpha_{1} }}} \right.\kern-

ulldelimiterspace} {\alpha_{1} }} \)). Fulfilling social responsibility brings good reputation to enterprises, reduces information asymmetry, gains political ties and reduces the cost of corporate debt financing, which is brought about by corporate R&D innovation. Alleviate higher financial pressures. Therefore, the above results favor H2. That is, corporate social responsibility is positively related to corporate innovation, and debt financing costs partly mediate this relationship.

Moderation effect analysis

The moderating effect of market competition on the main effects is shown in column (1) of Table 5, where the coefficient of CSR * HHI in Model 4 is significantly positive at the 1% level, indicating that HHI is the difference between CSR and RD, and HHI The larger , the stronger the positive effect of CSR on RD. The above results validate H3a.

Table 5 Effect of alleviating market competition

Columns (2) and (3) of Table 5 report the mitigating effect of HHI on the mediating effect of COST. The coefficients of CSR and CSR*HHI in model 5 and COST and COST*HHI in model 6 are examined sequentially. Since the above four coefficients are significant at the 1% level, market competition adjusts both the early and late paths of the brokerage effect simultaneously. When the degree of market competition is high, enterprises can earn more profits to fulfill their social responsibilities, more effectively reduce the cost of debt financing, and further improve the core competitiveness of enterprises. In turn, companies are more willing to reduce the cost of debt. Financing for companies to benefit their innovations. For example, funding directly to innovation and other high-value projects that shift to innovation. When market competition is low, it usually indicates monopoly power in the industry, and such companies typically innovate even if the cost of debt financing is reduced through social responsibility. has abundant resources. -The cost of debt financing for corporate innovation is relatively low. It can be concluded that with the intensification of market competition, part of the intermediation effect of debt financing costs has gradually strengthened. Therefore, H3b is verified.

Robustness test permutation variable method

In this paper, we chose the ratio of R&D expenditure to corporate operating profit to measure the level of corporate innovation investment, and the regression results are shown in Table 6. We can see that CSR and RD in Model 1 are significantly positively correlated at 1%. level, again supporting H1. The results of the mediation effect stability test are shown in model 3. After replacing the variables, COST is significantly negatively correlated with RD and CSR is significantly positively correlated with RD. Combined with the results of Models 1 and 2, we further validate the partial mediating role of debt financing costs in the relationship between corporate social responsibility and corporate innovation, and again validate H2. increase. Test results for the mitigation effects of models 4 through 6 are presented. CSR*HHI for model 4 is significantly positive, further validating H3a. Adjusted mediation effect robustness tests show that CSR*HHI for model 5 and COST*HHI for model 6 are both significantly negative, which also validates H3b and supports the above related It shows that the conclusion is robust.

Table 6 Robustness test substitution variables.Bootstrap method

This white paper uses the Process plugin designed by Hayes38. We also use the bootstrap method with a 95% confidence interval and a sample size of 5000 to reexamine the intermediary effect of borrowing costs and the mitigation effect on the intermediary effect of market competition. A mediation or direct effect is considered significant if the 95% confidence interval does not contain 0.

Table 7 shows the mediation effect test results. You can see that none of the 95% confidence intervals for his three effects above include 0. This indicates that the total effect, direct effect, and indirect effect are all significant. Therefore, it has an intermediary effect. This result validates H2 and shows that the above regression results for the brokerage effect of debt financing costs are robust.

Table 7 Bootstrap results for mediation effects.

Table 8 shows the results of the moderated mediation effect test. We can see that the first three columns of Table 8 show the indirect effect values ​​of debt financing costs at various levels of market competition. The indirect effect is considered significant because none of the three 95% confidence intervals for the indirect effect contain 0. The fourth row of Table 8 compares the intermediation effect of debt funding costs when market competitiveness is low (Mean-1Sd) and when market competitiveness is high (Mean+1Sd). I know it’s big. is 0.002 and the 95% confidence interval also excludes 0, indicating that the adjustment effect is significant. As market competition intensifies, the intermediary effect of debt financing costs between corporate social responsibility and corporate innovation increases. This result is consistent with the regression results above and further validates H3b, confirming the above related conclusions.

Table 8 Bootstrap results for moderated mediation effects. A two-step systematic GMM method

Considering that firm innovation is a gradual process and current innovation may have a dynamic lag effect, we introduce the dependent variable (RD) lag period I (L.RD) as an independent variable and test the dynamic panel further. Basic regression in robustness testing.

The systematic GMM estimation improves the efficiency of the estimation while at the same time mitigating the limited sample bias and weak means of the differential GMM, and the standard covariance matrix of the two-step estimation method makes the problem of heteroscedasticity and autocorrelation much easier. A two-step systematic GMM method is chosen due to the fact that it can be handled well. In addition, systematic GMM estimation requires his two tests to identify potential model setting biases: the autocorrelation test, the Sargan test, or the Hansen test. Select the Arellano-Bond and Hansen Over-Recognition Constraint tests.

The regression results are shown in Table 9. We can see that L.RD has a significant positive effect and the core independent variable CSR still maintains good significance. Compared to the static panel results above, the signs of the key variables have not changed. The P-value for AR(2) is greater than 0.1, indicating the absence of second-order autocorrelation. In addition, Hansen’s P-value is also above his 0.1, indicating that the null hypothesis that the tool variable is valid cannot be rejected. As a result, we find that the estimates of previous studies have strong robustness.

Table 9 Two-stage systematic GMM method.

