Optimizing HSBC’s asset allocation with Google Cloud





Ever heard of the optimization problem? Imagine a million marbles, all of different sizes, colors, patterns and weights. You need to fill 1,000 jars of different sizes with marbles, but each jar has a limited number of colors, patterns, and types of marbles. After you fill all the jars, you can leave the remaining marbles behind, so you need to make sure these are the shiniest marbles in the bunch. How do you solve this puzzle? There are many possibilities, but what is the most efficient way to ensure that the best possible results are reached every time?

At HSBC, the Collateral Treasury Desk and Collateral Management Team have solved similar problems, but instead of marbles and jars, they have around 50,000 assets and 1,000 collateral accounts that can be used as collateral.

Our Collateral Treasury Trading Desk assists in financing the markets business by providing the collateral (such as certain debt or equities) required to cover the obligations owed to the client. Collateral can be used by HSBC for margin requirements, CCPs (Central Counterparty Clearing Houses), or securities financing transactions. Each obligation may have different eligibility criteria regarding assets that can be used as collateral for each client. These rules and restrictions revolve around types of assets allowed or daily liquidity factors.

The process of matching collateral and debt is called allocation and can become more complex as collateral pools diversify and customers grow. Allocating collateral in the most efficient manner is critical and traditionally this business matter has been managed manually or by third parties against a set of simple rules.

However, by working with Google Cloud, automation can improve collateral allocation. With tens of billions of dollars in collateral inventory under management, even small efficiency gains can make a big difference. This may be due to the cost of own funding or the liquidity coverage ratio (a key measure of financial resources for a bank to ensure the ready availability of sufficient quality assets to weather periods of liquidity stress). collateral treasury departments are much more efficient in managing the regulatory ratios of

Leverage AI to tackle complex business problems

Our solutions are OPTIC, an HSBC platform powered by Google Operation Research Tools, or OR-Tools, an open source optimization library provided by Google AI. Its main goal is to enable collateral treasury desks to automate the collateral allocation process in the most optimal way on a given day. OPTICs architecture is based on microservices and provides the ability to process massive amounts of data that requires scalable and self-managing infrastructure. OPTIC runs on Google Kubernetes Engine and provides workload rebalancing, autoscaling capabilities, and high availability.

Additionally, we had access to the experience of Google AI engineers working with Google Operations Research to advise on how best to implement an optimization library to solve a business problem.

We have found that using a linear programming solver such as Google OR-Tools is the best way to achieve optimization capabilities that will fundamentally change the way we manage inventory. This allows us to optimize for multiple results and make sure we are doing this in the most efficient way possible.

Find the best way in automation

OPTIC works with data feeds from many systems, standardizing the data and combining decision parameters and weightings available to Google OR-Tools to understand and reach optimal results. OPTIC can also provide insights and metrics to help optimize business decisions, such as which assets can be added or removed in the future to make collateral allocation more efficient.

Going forward, this project will enable Google Kubernetes Engine to manage more microservices on other platforms. This means you can scale without worrying about hardware or making major changes to your environment. With this solution, you can mobilize and optimize your collateral according to your own view of collateral value and quality, and what is best for your exposure at any given time.

Over time, this project could bring tangible long-term benefits to HSBCs Markets’ business. This includes reduced operational risk and the potential for significant savings in funding costs. We then continue to add new capabilities and data sources to our solutions to continue solving some of the industry’s most complex business challenges.

