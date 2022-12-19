Google, Mozilla and Apple Collaborate on Browser Benchmark The Register





Apple, Google and Mozilla have teamed up to develop a new version of the Speedometer browser benchmark. This is not an internal streamlining, but a novel way of evaluating the performance of his web browser that reflects the user journey.

Speedometer was first released in 2014 by Apple’s WebKit team to measure the responsiveness of web apps. Version 2 was released in 2018. The WebKit, Chrome, and Mozilla developer teams confirmed in a tweet that they are now working together on version 3.

The Speedometer project page states that its goal is to build a benchmark where higher scores indicate real user benefits. Mozilla’s developer account tweeted, “Historically, benchmarks have not worked well for this and have aggressively competed for real-world site needs and attention.

Speedometer originally included the Ember, Backbone, AngularJS, jQuery, Flight, and React frameworks, as well as a todo app implementation in Vanilla Javascript. Version 2 added support for additional modern JavaScript frameworks and libraries.

According to the WebKit team, browser engineers have been optimizing the engine to meet Speedometer’s criteria “for years” using various frameworks “as a proxy for real-world use.” This was announced in 2018, making him nearly five years old now.

“Speedometer 2 was a leap forward when it shipped in 2018, but it’s time to update it to test real user journeys from today’s online life,” Mozilla said. increase. Meanwhile, the Chrome team endorsed Speedometer’s collaborative governance model, arguing that it “improves browser performance in a way that benefits users.”

It’s not entirely clear what that entails, but the Chrome team says they’re looking forward to updating Speedometer to include “typical modern workloads” like JavaScript frameworks. said.

Any changes made must go through the aforementioned governance program. It states that anything beyond a “minor change” (defined as one that doesn’t affect the actual benchmark) requires the approval of at least two other participating browser projects.

Currently, according to the Speedometer documentation, Blink/V8 (Chromium’s rendering and JavaScript engine), Gecko/SpiderMonkey (Mozilla’s equivalent), and WebKit/JavaScriptCore (Apple’s equivalent) are participating projects.

It’s not unheard of for the world’s leading web browser makers to collaborate to improve each other’s products by designing common standards. They did the same earlier this year by joining Microsoft and software consultancies Bocoup and Igalia to create Interop 2022. According to Google, this is the first time all browser vendors have taken such an initiative.

The Interop benchmark is about how web standards are implemented across browser vendors and includes analysis of cascading layers, color spaces, CSS color functions, scrolling, and more.

In case you’re wondering where Microsoft Edge is in the Speedometer collaboration, it also uses Blink/V8 and is probably covered by Google’s participation (we asked but Microsoft hasn’t confirmed. Hmm).

There is also no good reason to include Internet Explorer. We plan to completely disable Internet Explorer on Windows 10 systems on February 14, 2023. An Edge update will finally and forcefully break off any remaining holdouts.

Mozilla says: “Nobody intentionally builds a website that lags or stutters” user.

“building [Speedometer 3] It’s going to be a lot of work, but by working together, we have the chance to build the best possible version to help make the web faster for years to come,” Firefox Maker said in a tweet. .

Speedometer 3 doesn’t have a release date, and its description on Github only states that it is “in active development and unstable”. Interested parties can follow the development on Github, where the project hasn’t been updated in three weeks.

