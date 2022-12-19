Y Prize: Better Collaboration and Innovation in Competition





How does the Y prize work?

Many student competitions start with open questions or challenges. Send humans into space, build carbon capture devices, and challenge participants to come up with technical solutions. This is what is known as the X-Prize competition. The Y award changes all that. We start with technology and challenge students to come up with applications for it.

The Mack Institute is working closely with the Penn Center for Innovation to find out whether there is no obvious commercial use or is plagued with numerous patents, but at the same time it has some commercial prospects and minimal IP protection. Identify two technologies that are sufficiently mature. Risk for pens. Finding the right trade-offs is difficult, and the results are often surprising. One faculty member told me that she shared technology with students that had no prospects for at least a decade. To his surprise, the students came back with a perfectly viable proposal, won the Y prize, and eventually launched a startup.

Last year, many of our proposals focused on medical applications, and our winner, Ossum Technologies, proposed a more efficient method for fixing fractured bones. This year, Penn Engineering gave us two of his techs. A solar-powered aircraft (from Igor Bargatin’s lab) and a physics-based neural network (from Paris Perdikaris’ lab). We asked students to step back and imagine how these technologies could be used to make our lives better. 17 teams submitted proposals. After Prof. Bargatin and his Prof. Perdikaris have reviewed the feasibility of the proposals, an interdisciplinary panel of judges will determine the finalists. The winner will be announced at the competition finale on February 6th.

When the Y Awards first started, it was initially focused on the field of robotics. Could you tell us more about the history of the Y Prize?

From the Mack Institute’s point of view, the Y Prize is a sort of innovation tournament, the one the Wharton School is well known for. He also had an interest in developing new technologies for use in large enterprises. These became compelling reasons to put Mack’s organizational and financial resources behind the initiative.

Strictly speaking, I have never focused on any particular area for two reasons. First, the technology maturity trade-offs mentioned above already limit your options. Most importantly, we want our students to be exposed to every technological advancement in pen. While healthcare applications have dominated for years, we have also seen extraordinary projects in geophysics and educational technology.

This year will be the 11th tournament. Our biggest success story is his Avisi Technologies, where he won 2017 for nanoscale implants used to treat glaucoma. They are now a successful startup in their own right. A resident of a Penovation Center that provides millions of dollars in funding.

Looking back at the competition over the past decade, the Y Award demonstrates many of Pence’s strengths. In addition to cutting-edge engineering research (particularly robotics and life sciences), the willingness of students to embrace emerging technologies and the entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the campus.

How has the pandemic affected the Y Awards?

Networking and collaboration are a big part of the Y Award competition and what makes the team successful. The pandemic has been a challenge because this happens most often when we are in person. I made it possible.

This semester, we made up for lost time by hosting a Y Prize brainstorming session in the Mack Suite at Steinberg-Dietrich Hall. The students, of course, enjoyed a free Wawa his hoagie while talking to each other and talking to their professor of management, Jack Cartley.

Talk about collaborations between different departments within the pen that helped bring the Y Awards to life.

From a top-down perspective, the Y Prize is a collaborative effort of four parties: the School of Engineering, Mac Labs, Penn Center for Innovation (PCI), and Venture Labs. Their involvement varies according to the stage of competition. During the preparatory phase, her program manager, Terri Butrymowicz, will work closely with the engineering department and PCI to identify two of her technologies. Next, we have her Cherie Kagan, Research Director of the School of Engineering, at her launch event, which usually takes place in September or early October. Tangen Hall, home to the Venture Lab, offers resources for creating presentations and mockups.

But the most valuable collaborations are bottom-up, among students themselves who must bring together diverse and talented teams. This requires identifying the right mix of skills and experience, finding a common language among people with diverse backgrounds trained in very different fields, and fostering trust among them. is. Many students face such a challenge for the first time in their academic career. It’s not uncommon to see Wharton students, engineers, people from the Weizmann School of Design, and even teams majoring in the liberal arts. Of course, having common goals helps a lot, but no matter how strong your incentives are, there are things that stand in the way of equally strong incentives. Especially with the high risk of failure and the many competing priorities inherent in student life. Students must learn to keep the team on track when multiple strong forces pull them apart.

As the new Executive Director of Mack Labs, how do you see the future of the Y Awards?

The future of the Y prize is bright. Technology continues to amaze us and capture the imagination of our students. This year alone, I worked on two interesting topics for him: neural networks and solar nanotechnology. That said, our team recognizes that a decade of successful execution runs the risk of routinization and complacency. To maintain a high level of faculty and student engagement, we need to continuously experiment with the content and format of the competition. We would like to work more closely with Venture Lab and Pennovation to provide post-competition support to our winners. Also, because contests are a great way to introduce students to the Penns innovation ecosystem, we were currently looking for synergies between the Y Prize and other Macs initiatives within that ecosystem.

