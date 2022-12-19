Judith Leister’s Google Doodle Brings Mainstream Recognition – ARTnews.com





One of the few female Old Masters whose work has been endorsed alongside her male colleagues, Judith Leyster has been the subject of a Google Doodle aimed at bringing her to more mainstream recognition.

Leister was active in Holland in the 17th century. She painted with Frans Hals, and over the centuries many art experts attributed her work to his name. The party scene was highly regarded, with drunken revelers and lively musicians going on to define a subgenre of painting from the period.

The doodle seems to allude to ca. Her self-portrait of Leyster in 1630 is in the collection of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. and is now considered her one of the most important works by a female artist. This is her one of about 35 known paintings by Leister.

Unusually for her time, Leister was one of the few women to penetrate and gain fame among the predominantly male painters. In 1633 she joined Haarlem’s most important group of artists, the Guild of St. Luke, becoming the first female artist to hold that position. And sometimes she’s had to fight for herself, like two years later, when Halus, an artist of a similar style, filed a complaint with the guild that she stole one of her assistants. He ended up having to pay Leyster a small sum.

According to Google, the doodle commemorated the day in 2009 when the Frans Hals Museum in Haarlem opened the Leyster show for the purpose of remediation.

“Painting came like an easel to Judith Leister, the 17th-century master painter and central figure of the Dutch Golden Age,” Google said in a statement. “But due to misogyny and forged signatures, art dealers have misattributed her paintings to male artists for decades.”

Google was referring to an 1892 lawsuit that revealed that a painting by Leyster, now in the Louvre, had long been claimed as a painting by Hals. The value of the work was subsequently reduced some twenty years later before he was acquired by the Louvre in 1914. According to The Washington Post, there is no record of Leyster’s work hanging in institutions or selling to the public prior to the 1892 lawsuit.

Since then Leyster has been more widely studied, and in the 1970s Leyster received more attention as feminist art historians like Linda Nochlin began to ask provocative questions about the fall of female artists from the norm. collected.

A 2009 show, also held at the National Gallery of Art, led to a revival of her art. Writing for The New Yorker, Peter Scheldahl said of the exhibition: It resented me on her behalf. ”

Google uses Doodles to honor female artists. Past recipients such as Pasita Abad, Rosa Bonheur, Barbara Hepworth, Katajina Cobro, Naj Hasalim and Saturday’s winner Ana Her Mercedes Her Hoyos include.

