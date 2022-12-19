CEO Spotlight: Mo Katibehs’ Affinity for Technology and Innovation Continues to Drive a Noteworthy Career





In today’s increasingly fast-paced digital world, efficient business communication is key to reaching customers, investors, and other stakeholders. Visionary companies are on a mission to make these seamless interactions the rule, not the exception.

RingCentrals’ president and chief operating officer, Mo Katibeh, oversees the growth of the company’s global enterprise communications strategy. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Katibe is in frequent contact with top business owners and executives around the world.

Catibe is prioritizing resource investments in areas critical to RingCentrals’ long-term expansion while facilitating its customers’ transition to cloud communications. He is also focused on streamlining key systems and processes to create a more agile business communications company. Under his leadership, RingCentral is well positioned to take its global operations to the next level.

To excel in this powerful field of marketing and operations, Katibe has built a professional career filled with technology and innovation. He succeeds in complex challenges and embraces massive opportunities with equally great rewards. The oft-used phrase “the sky is the limit” certainly fits his big-picture vision of RingCentrals’ current operations and future prospects.

Role of Mo Katibehs Multifaceted RingCentral

In January 2022, Mocatibe joined RingCentral as President and Chief Operating Officer. A senior telecommunications and technology executive, he oversees the company’s strategic planning and product development programs.

He is also responsible for RingCentrals’ integrated sales and marketing strategy. As with any service-oriented business, improving the customer’s brand experience is also a top priority.

RingCentral now offers its customers a combined (and highly secure) solution for phone, messaging, and video communications. Global enterprise customers can now enjoy optimal business communications from anywhere.

In some cases, jumping on current trends can lead to short-term success. However, Katibeh understands that investing money in technologies and products that will benefit the business in the long term is often better.

In addition, his proven operational discipline has spurred the growth of an ever more profitable company. By fine-tuning systems and processes, he continues to transform his RingCentral into an increasingly agile business.

An international background sets the stage for success

Mo Katibeh’s multifaceted background makes him ideally positioned to excel in the field of international business communications. He grew up in England and America and has also spent time in the Middle East, Europe and South America.

Katibeh has a bachelor’s degree in business from Oklahoma State University. His majors included international business along with marketing and philosophy. Later, he earned his MBA in Executive from the University of Texas at Dallas.

From a skills perspective, Katibeh’s educational experience has provided the comprehensive knowledge necessary to excel in a highly competitive marketplace. His executive leadership, marketing and international business acumen serve him particularly well in the global arena.

Roles of multiple AT&T executives lay the groundwork

Prior to his RingCentral tenure, Mo Katibeh spent 20 years at AT&T, holding several senior management positions. He has found success in the fast-paced areas of product, sales, and marketing. At the same time, he has successfully worked on technology-driven and cloud-based functional challenges.

Under Katibeh’s leadership, AT&T has expanded its communications and security business efforts to include cloud-based application deployments. He also successfully launched super-massive broadband and his 5G. Following these and other notable achievements, Forbes recognized Mo Katibe as one of his most influential CMOs in the world in 2019 and his 2020.

Mo Katibeh puts new technology in perspective

Mo Katibeh looks back on the progress of the last decade, summarizing some new technologies in the telecommunications field. In fact, he says, these advances might not even have been on the blueprint of software engineers a decade ago.

LTE enabled the mobilization of American workers. Created an application ecosystem. It created the gig economy. All these things we take for granted are part of our daily lives. Most people probably couldn’t even imagine these things ten years ago.

I love 5GI We fundamentally believe that 5G, coupled with technologies such as Edge Computing, IoT, Machine Learning, and AI, which will actually come true at the same time as 5G, will fundamentally transform our society in the next decade.

The future of hybrid work and connectivity

Looking to the future, Katibeh recognizes that myriad technologies have emerged from the global pandemic, changing trends in remote work and reaffirming the need for continuous mobility. The need for technology companies to evolve remains central as more companies adopt hybrid work schedules as a permanent model.

Mo Katibeh confirms that the most important focus area is the need for mobility, the need for cloud-based solutions that can seamlessly enable mobile work. Additionally, Katibeh focuses on the need for a unified communications platform connected with unified communications. The ability to automate workflows has always been critical to success, but meeting this need requires the ability to streamline workflows across collaborative and interwoven platforms around the world.

How Ultra-Low Latency Fits In

Mo Katibeh said 5G technology will offer very low latency. The term latency describes the amount of time it takes for her requested web page, song, or video to load on the user’s device. New technologies have made latency nearly as fast as the human brain processes the world around it. He explains how the process works and describes the resulting innovations.

when you think [it], using a device, going out and starting to stream music, downloading a video, surfing the web, or sending a signal to that video, that music, or that location . the web page. Then come back and start loading on your mobile device.

Latency is the time it takes for that signal to come out, come back, and start. In today’s world, that’s about 100 milliseconds. 5G will be in the sub-20 ms range, often below 10 ms.

As for why this is how our brain works, scientists believe we process reality in about 8, 9, 10 milliseconds. If you have a network that can deliver that level of latency, you’ll effectively be at the same speed with the same latency that you’re dealing with the world around you. He concludes that the innovation that will come out of it will be unparalleled.

looking to the future

Mo Katibeh keeps abreast of emerging technology trends. He is particularly aware of telecom-based advances that bring significant benefits to businesses and consumers. His keen interest in innovation and his ability to market specific technology applications to appropriate enterprise customers have contributed to RingCentral’s continued success.

Have you read?World’s Best Business Schools 2022.World’s Best Fashion Schools 2022.World’s Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools 2022.World’s Best Medical Schools 2022.Business Administration (DBA ), 2022.

Track live breaking news with CEOWORLD magazine and get the latest news from the US and around the world. The views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of his CEOWORLD magazine. Follow his CEOWORLD magazine headlines on Google News, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Thank you for supporting our journalism. Subscribe here. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ceoworld.biz/2022/12/19/ceo-spotlight-mo-katibehs-affinity-for-technology-and-innovation-continues-to-drive-a-remarkable-career/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos