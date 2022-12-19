Microsoft at CES 2023: Five Key Areas Supporting Mobility Innovation





Microsoft is pleased to announce that it will be a featured exhibitor at CES 2023, which will take place virtually January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Known as the world’s most influential technology event, CES hosts what has become the place to experience innovation in the automotive and mobility industry, featuring a vehicle technology topic area and a dedicated exhibition hall dedicated to this space. . Microsoft is excited to articulate the future of mobility and innovation with:

The metaverse and the future of car buying. Services and customer experiences transforming mixed reality. Connected, autonomous, software-defined mobility.The future of automotive industry solutions

The transformation to smart mobility services starts here.

The theme of CES 2023 will be human security for all, highlighting how innovations in sustainability, transport and mobility, digital health and the metaverse are addressing the world’s greatest challenges is intended for

In a CES insider look video, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation General Manager Sanjay Ravi highlights some of the major disruptions and innovations that create what he called a once-in-a-century transformation . The common industry goal of Connected, Autonomous, Shared Mobility, and Electrification (CASE) is to improve the social, sustainability and safety impacts of mobility and create interactive and connected experiences that make everyday life more productive. It expands to the more impactful end goal of improving and fun.

Microsoft works closely with our customers, partners, and communities to help drive the future of mobility. Data and AI are playing an increasingly important role in mobility. In a recent podcast interview, Sanjay spoke with his Wayve CEO Alex Kendall.

The transportation and aviation industries featured at CES are also navigating their own roadmaps to the future, with a strong focus on sustainability. Nearly every player contributing to more than his third of the global carbon footprint has found its own ways to mitigate this impact. This includes a partnership between Alaska Airlines and Microsoft to help advance sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on key routes. Together with our customers and partners, we are emphasizing our commitment to becoming carbon negative by 2030 and focusing on sustainability by 2050 to reduce past emissions since our founding in 1975. for sustainability.

Innovation must be guided by trust, data sovereignty and cybersecurity. These are the core foundations at the heart of customer and partner empowerment. Over the next five years, we will continue to invest her over US$20 billion to expand our cybersecurity capabilities.

Microsoft at CES 2023

The Microsoft CES theme of Driving the Future of Mobility embodies Microsoft’s vision of not competing with the industry to shape the future of mobility. Innovation often sparks and grows out of compulsion. And there is no doubt that the larger global ecosystem is under tremendous pressure from both macro and micro influences. Organizations and individuals have to do more when more is not always readily available.

But as we’ve seen, human determination is strong, and perhaps more vibrant than ever, given recent challenges. Part of CES’s mission is to showcase to the world this determination and technological prowess as innovation drives us forward. Join the global community once again to showcase and celebrate the impact of innovation in automotive, mobility and transportation at CES.

Subject to change, we support industry efforts in five key areas:

1. Authorized organization

To lead external change, an organization must first transform internally. The pandemic has created a unique opportunity to improve productivity across and within organizations, bringing greater efficiency through a diverse, inclusive and hybrid workforce. Here, we showcase the impact these trends are having on productivity, frontline worker, citizen development, and most importantly, acceleration of security transformation.

Main showcase:

Lynk & Co.: Improving company efficiency is not the only area companies are focusing on. That efficiency is extended to vehicles, leveraged via Microsoft Teams, to keep an eye on the road while delivering safe and efficient productivity integration on the go. 2. Resilient Operations

We have all been directly impacted by critical links to global supply chains and operations. Whether you’re a consumer, a supplier, or something in between, improving your operations is a key focus. Businesses must find ways to build sustainable, agile and collaborative supply chains that improve visibility and resilience. Many people may not know that Microsoft runs critical global manufacturing and supply chain operations. His experience and his ecosystem of partners enable customers to drive rapid transformation of their operations.

Main showcase:

Create a resilient and sustainable supply chain with the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Transforming factory supply chains with PwC and ZF and creating ZF Cloud in partnership with Microsoft as a platform for innovation across factories, products and services. Leveraging the integration of Internet of Things (IoT), mixed reality and product lifestyle management (PLM) to drive the electrification of mobility Rockwell and advanced battery technology are driving the future of electric vehicles (EVs). increase. 3. Accelerate innovation

At the heart of the transformation is the need for innovation. The turmoil affecting the industry has created a sense of urgency in many areas that creates rapid transformational opportunities that truly move the industry forward at a rapid pace.

Here we emphasize:

Autonomous simulation with Ansys and Applied Intuition enables advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and audiovisual (AV) engineering and product teams to safely develop, test, and deploy self-driving vehicles at scale. The future of AI, cognitive services and in-vehicle interactions with General Motors (all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ in-vehicle demonstration at General Motors booth). Develop the future of software-defined vehicles with the Eclipse Foundation. 4. Customer experience

The intrinsic benefit of transformation is creating compelling experiences that build long-term value for your customers. After all, customers are the ultimate beneficiaries of technological advancements in mobility. Opportunities are being created to deliver unique, connected and immersive experiences, whether for entertainment, productivity, sales, or integration with services.

For example:

5. Mobility service

Traditional automotive, transportation, and logistics providers see themselves as part of a larger mobility ecosystem rather than creators of products that move across the mobility ecosystem. Mobility is thriving as the lines between old and new business models are blurred, creating an entirely new category to address the future needs of moving people and goods.

A key enabler for mobility services is the introduction of Microsoft Connect Fleet. A new reference architecture that creates an interconnected ecosystem of partners and leverages the common architecture, data models, and business applications of the Microsoft Cloud. For more information, see this announcement at CES and visit our booth.

where:

Transform connected car data intelligence into actionable insights and business systems integration for efficient fleet management operations with Connected Fleet, Microsoft’s reference architecture. Learn how Accenture leverages Connected Fleet and the Campus Connector transportation system at Microsoft Campus headquarters to improve mobility options and efficiency. Enhanced visibility of vehicle data and insights through connected cars and Wejo, providing insights from over 13 million active vehicles and his 18 trillion data points. HCLTech Proven EV Charging Management Powered by Connected Fleet Reference Architecture.learn more

If you’re in Las Vegas for CES 2023, stop by booth #6017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. Get hands-on, immersive experiences and the opportunity to speak with mobility experts from many of our customers and partners.

For more information about Microsoft in automotive, mobility and transportation, visit the Future of Automotive Industry Solutions home page.

