How to Easily Share Your Google Analytics Dashboard





What do people do on my website?

Are people interested in my website content? Are they converting?

With over 35 million sites using Google Analytics by 2022, Google Analytics is one of the leading ways to answer these questions. However, analyzing that data takes time and effort. Your client may not have time.

When working with clients, you should share that data with them or team members to demonstrate the benefits of your work or to make decisions about improving campaigns.

Luckily, Google Analytics gives you several ways to share your data with others.

What is the Google Analytics Dashboard?

Google Analytics Screenshots – A collection of widgets that help you visualize your website’s performance

The Google Analytics Dashboard captures all your website performance data and visualizes it in a neat dashboard.

You can answer questions such as:

How many new visitors came from organic search last month? Which campaigns are performing better? When did your website get the most traffic last month?

You can also slice and dice data points to make comparisons for deeper data analysis and to answer a variety of questions. Suppose you want to analyze the web performance of your e-commerce store in Vancouver.

Here you can:

How many visitors added products to their cart but didn’t make a purchase? What percentage of web visitors are from Toronto? What percentage of all visitors abandoned their cart?

You can do a lot with Google Analytics if you know how to use it.

Once the analysis is complete, the next step is to share the dashboard with clients, team members, or stakeholders. Here’s how to do it using Google Analytics and the pros and cons of each method.

How to Share a Google Analytics Dashboard in Google Analytics 4 – Step-By-Step Tutorial Method 1: Export Google Analytics Reports to PDF or CSV Format

From a snapshot of the report,[共有]button >[ファイルのダウンロード]Click.

The export method is the easiest, but also the most demanding for analysts. Even if you’re preparing a presentation for a client, you need to look at the raw data, add formatting, and provide context to make it useful to your client. This is a time consuming process.

Strong Points:

Easy export of information that can be sent via email or messaging platforms

Cons:

PDF and CSV files are static. In other words, data is not updated in real time. Exporting raw data is not ready for client presentation and requires working in Excel or Google Sheets to make the data presentable and relevant to clients or stakeholders.Method 2: Share a custom dashboard link in Google Analytics

Step 1: Make sure the person you share your private dashboard with has user permissions to view the dashboard at the appropriate account, property, or view level.

Step 2: To share the template link: at the top right of the report[共有]Click the button.

Step 3:[リンクの共有]to generate a link to view this shared dashboard.

Google Analytics is also migrating to Google Analytics 4. That means the Universal Analytics (UA) property will stop processing new hits for him starting July 1, 2023.

Not sure what this means? Check out our guide comparing GA4 and Universal Analytics.

Strong Points:

Easily share reports – just generate a link Dashboard automatically updates in real time

Cons:

You can’t write annotations or contextualize the data It’s only for Google Analytics data, so if you want to check other marketing tools, you can export the data from another tool or somehow Need to keep dashboards in one place No visual customization options.Method 3: Allow access to your Google Analytics account

Granting access to your account is an easy way to allow others to see your account data and stay on the same page during client presentations. However, to minimize security risks, you should also ensure that each user you add has the appropriate permissions.

Strong Points

Dashboards update in real time so your data is always up to date

Cons

User management and granting permissions can be cumbersome. Anyone you grant access to should be familiar with Google Analytics. To share access, you need admin privileges for your Google Analytics account.

The Google Analytics share option is great for directly exporting GA data for further analysis or discussion during client presentations.

However, this approach has some limitations.

What if you want to add comments or context for a particular metric? What if Google Analytics data forms only part of your reporting process? For example, social media data in addition to website data and paid advertising campaign data in the same dashboard? What if you want to add a little design flair to your Google Analytics dashboard, like adding your agency’s brand colors to your client dashboard? ? All three of these problems can be solved using an automated reporting tool like DashThis! Here’s how.

This feature is ideal for summarizing key points, providing executive summaries for reports, explaining anomalies, and providing useful context for your metrics or graphs.

All of these little touches tie your data into key recommendations, making your data in your Google Analytics dashboard cleaner and more actionable. You can add images or screenshots from other tools (such as widgets in your Google Analytics dashboard) as supporting information, or suggest next steps or recommendations to improve your KPIs.

To embed a comment box in a DashThis report,[静的ウィジェット]>[コメント]Go to.

Here you’ll see an editable box where you can add high-level insights such as executive summaries to your dashboard.

Besides the comment box, you can also add notes to specific widgets to explain each chart or add valuable context.of the widget[メモを追加]Click to display an editable box.

Once completed, the note will appear in a separate panel on the right side of the screen and can be accessed in View mode.

Go beyond Google Analytics data by bringing data from other tools into one dashboard.

Campaigns use multiple channels, including email, social media, SEO, and paid advertising platforms like Google Ads. Focusing solely on Google Analytics data doesn’t tell you how your content marketing and overall marketing efforts will affect your website or app.

A reporting tool like DashThis allows you to have your marketing data in one place for easier client presentation and data review. Plus, with integrations with 34+ of the most popular marketing tools, you can spend more time analyzing your data and developing next steps.

Add a personal touch to your reports with DashThiss White Label Reports.

The Google Analytics dashboard looks great, but everyone using GA has the same look and feel of their data.

What if you want to showcase your Google Analytics dashboard with your own brand and colors? DashThis offers many white label options to change the report logo or make your data pop in your brand colors. increase.

You can even host your reports using your domain name, extending your client’s brand experience to reports and dashboards.

BONUS: Sharing Your Dash This report is easy!

DashThis Reports allows you to share your reports with various options

Automatically share via email: The report will be sent to whomever you want, on the day you want, and with the frequency you choose. Export as PDF: Useful for sharing reports in chat apps or saving reports to your device. Copy as Shareable Link: Send your dashboard URL ahead of time to direct clients to the same page during your presentation.

Watch this 2 minute video to learn how easy it is to share reports with your clients on DashThis.

How to Create a Google Analytics Dashboard Using DashThis

Get started building dashboards with DashThis’s 20+ dashboard templates! Try Google Analytics dashboards with your own data here.

Get started in minutes. That’s all you need to do.

Start your 15-day free trial on DashThis Connect your Google Analytics account and import your GA data into DashThis Select the metrics you want to include from the preset widgets, then drag and drop the metrics you want to include.

Or, if you want an easy way to get started, try our out-of-the-box Google Analytics report templates to track key metrics for all your websites in new dashboards.

Sign up now for a free 15-day trial of DashThis.

Share and automate better Google Analytics dashboards with DashThis

To include data from digital marketing tools other than Google Analytics, the sharing options built into Google Analytics may not be sufficient. Plus, if you spend hours creating custom reports for each client, it might be time to consider an easier way to share it with them.

Build better Google Analytics dashboards and share them with others. Create your own report template or start with a pre-filled template with his 15-day free trial of DashThis.

