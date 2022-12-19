



Boston-based art collector and amateur detective Cliff Schorer nearly cracked a 40-year-old art heist with a Google search.

In 1978, twelve paintings were stolen from the home of Robert Stoddard, trustee of the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts. Among them are Auguste his Renoir works, JMW Turner watercolors, 17th-century scenic paintings, and winter landscapes with skaters and other figures. (1630s), by Dutch painter Henrik Averkamp. Only three of his 12 works, worth about $10 million in total, have been recovered to date, but Scholler’s recent investigations suggest that tally could rise further in the near future. reports Boston Magazine.

Schoeller, former director of the Worcester Art Museum, was particularly interested in this unsolved case. Before Stodders died in 1984, some of the stolen works were promised to the museum. About his Avercamp painting, which went missing when Scholler did his Google image search last year, he said through his Pixels.com, an on-demand art-merchandising site, that the image printed on the cushion was high. I was surprised to find a resolution duplicate. Schorer determined that the image was too sharp to believe it was taken before his 1978, and tracked the photo’s metadata to find that it belonged to a dealer he knew in New York. Found his 2012 copyright.

After getting in touch with a dealer, Schoeller discovered that the painting in question was sold at a 1995 European art fair. Eventually, Scholler tracked down the niece of the gallerist who sold the painting at the fair and learned the name of the deceased Dutch couple who bought the stolen painting and the price of 200,000 peningas compared to its value. rice field. Named after Hendrix.

Schorer has attempted to contact the Dutch buyer’s heirs and has sent several letters on behalf of the Worcester Art Gallery claiming amicable restitution. If the heir refuses or does not respond, the case will be handed over to the Dutch police.

