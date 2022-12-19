CharmHealth Announces Innovation Challenge Winners





PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CharmHealth, the leading cloud-based health IT platform for independent healthcare practices, today announced its first digital health care competition. Announcing the winners of our second annual Innovation Challenge and Showcase.

CharmHealth invited seed-stage startups, entrepreneurs, developers, students, and nonprofits to present their promising ideas to a select panel of judges. The challenge recognized innovations with strong potential to solve unmet needs in healthcare using well-defined and technically viable solutions.

Our aim is to bring innovation to the point of care. The challenge is part of the company’s commitment to serve as the innovation hub for Health’s tech, said Dr. Pramila Srinivasan, CEO of CharmHealth. This includes, for example, innovating in healthcare by accelerating treatments for life-threatening conditions, facilitating new treatments for chronic diseases, and improving access to healthcare in remote parts of the world. can bring significant benefits.

Two winners and two runners-up were awarded. CharmHealth congratulates the following winners:

first place

Dr. Arthur Wallace, MD, Ph.D., Founder, Atapir Categories: Telemedicine and telemedicine

Atapir designs cost-effective medical devices that prioritize patient safety, streamline patient care, and reduce the risk of respiratory and cardiac arrest in hospital and nursing home patients. A privately held company based in the San Francisco Bay Area. It comprises an experienced team of scientists and engineers, clinicians, and seasoned business professionals with a track record of bringing new medical devices to market.

Jonathan Gasson, CEO, CereVu Medical Categories: Telemedicine and telemedicine

CereVu Medical has developed a real-time objective pain assessment system. The device objectively measures pain and tracks the effectiveness of treatment so doctors can give patients the right treatment when they need it most. CereVu is a private company working with physicians and nurses towards the common goal of improving patient care through enhanced pain management.

Second place

Rob Royea, CEO, Histolix Category: Tech-Driven Innovation

Histolix is ​​a new point-of-care histopathology solution that delivers high-quality digitized images that enable rapid diagnosis and enables direct digital diagnosis of tissue in the operating room and clinical point-of-care. Developed. This eliminates the time-consuming and costly histological procedure required to prepare paraffin sections on glass slides, enables same-day patient diagnosis, and reduces the need for additional surgical procedures There is a possibility.

Richard Henson, CEO, ValVention Category: Technology-Driven Innovation

ValVention is a company dedicated to alleviating structural heart disease through the development of next generation transcatheter heart valves and minimally invasive heart support technologies. Focused on unmet clinical needs, these innovations aim to address valvular heart disease and reduce the burden of heart failure disease.

honorable mention

Amelia Virtual Care Category: Technology-Driven Innovation Amelia is an all-in-one VR platform that brings the power of virtual reality to mental health professionals. Trusted by over 2,000 therapists, Amelia features mental health professional therapy her sessions with a variety of immersive environments that can be used as complementary tools during interventions.

Posted Category: Tech-Led Innovations Posted gives you the tools to confidently file the strongest medical claims and get paid faster.

Skali Category: Telemedicine and telemedicine Skali is a unique platform that helps businesses streamline their emergency response processes, specializing in delivering healthcare to places where people often have no access to doctors.

Telebionix Category: Disease Management Telebionix builds tools for future healthcare where AI-driven, easy-to-use remote devices serve as solutions for doctors, patients, and caregivers. Its main purpose is to improve access to healthcare and thus save lives.

The grant was provided exclusively as part of CharmHealth’s annual innovation challenge and showcase event. CharmHealth innovation challenge winners and selected participants will receive additional funding, go-to-market support and mentorship opportunities from industry leaders such as iValley Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tri-Valley Ventures and Charm Health + Bioerge. You can access it. Digital Transformation Fund.

CharmHealth Innovation Challenge and Showcase was held at Charmalot 2022. Charmalot 2022 is his two-day conference bringing together healthcare providers, practice administrators, innovators and developers. The event brought together more than 25 digital health innovators in an immersive educational experience to discuss the latest innovative technology solutions and new business models of care.

CharmHealth + Bioerge Venture fund focused on digital health technology

CharmHealth and partner Bioverge are Silicon Valley’s leading venture firms and investment platforms, seeking to invest in a diverse range of leading digital healthcare start-ups tackling some of humanity’s greatest challenges. Each startup has been carefully selected for its potential to impact the world and generate enormous economic benefits.

About Charm Health

CharmHealth is created by California-based MedicalMine Inc. MedicalMine Inc. is a leading cloud-based health IT platform for private practices. CharmHealths’ mission is to empower independent medical groups with clinical and financial technology tools that improve provider experience and patient outcomes. CharmHealths’ integrated, cloud-based product suite is built to deliver superior patient care, reduce shipping costs, and provide superior access to patient medical data. For more information on Charm Health, please visit www.charmhealth.com. For the latest news, follow the company on Twitter @charmhealth and Facebook (www.facebook.com/charmhealth).

All brand and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

