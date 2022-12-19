Tech Entrepreneurs Hear About Funding Opportunities at Maui Innovation Summit : Maui Now





Adrienne McClellan leads a presentation on the Naval Seas Systems Command SBIR/STTR program at the Maui Innovation Summit.

A small group of Maui County tech entrepreneurs attended the Maui Innovation Summit on December 14th to hear about opportunities to fund new innovations.

Presented by the Maui Economic Development Board in partnership with Naval Seas Systems Command, the New Mexico Innovation Summit presentation was streamed live to an in-person gathering at the Maui Research and Technology Center.

The Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs fund a diverse portfolio of start-ups and small businesses in various technology sectors and markets to stimulate innovation. Satisfy the research and development needs of the federal government. Promote commercialization and move R&D to impact.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event was for entrepreneurs looking for R&D funding vehicles for their technology-based ideas.

Adrienne McClellan, M CTR (USA), Naval Sea Systems Command Program, made a small opening presentation to provide attendees with concrete details about the opportunity.

She and her sister, Alexis McClellan, also from the Naval Sea Systems Command, held one-on-one meetings with participants interested in learning more about the program.

Article continues below ad

Adrian McClellan was a great opportunity to make personal connections with entrepreneurs, inventors and problem solvers in Maui’s small business community. [Small business Innovation Research]A desire to grow Maui County’s economy from the overall program and participants.

Other federal organizations featured at the livestream summit include the Air Force Research Laboratory, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Homeland Security, USDA, Environmental Protection Agency, and the US Small Business Administration.

Organizations announced the topic areas they were specifically looking for to find solutions and collect submissions, and shared how the program worked.

Article continues below ad

It was an interesting session with new information. The program is constantly changing and evolving, said Maui Innovation Group CEO Ned Davis. We are looking for a home for our big invention. It was under the Air Force’s SBIR, but the Navy looks like a better home for it, and a one-on-one meeting could help resolve that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mauinow.com/2022/12/19/tech-entrepreneurs-hear-about-funding-opportunities-at-maui-innovation-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos