Looking back, the top 5 most read Houston space tech articles of the year





How many times have you forced yourself to work out hard when you didn’t feel like it? You probably didn’t feel better, despite what some trainers tell you. Sports scientist Dr. Erik Korem might have said so.

Marketed as the fastest and easiest way to change your habits and improve your health, Korem just raised a $1.3 million seed round. This will bring his ambitious app to consumers as a beta early next month.

Our data intelligence platform recognizes that the Peloton Tabata Ride may not be in your best interest on a stressful day. How? Data from Apple Watch or Fitbit is just data. I think she walked 7,000 steps or slept for eight hours, Korem explains. We are the recommendation engine that makes this easy to use.

With AIM7 you don’t have to stick to a set workout schedule. With both short-term and long-term goals in mind, technology will tell you what your body needs when you need it. On the day your health-tracking device records you not sleeping well and stressing your body, your planned run may be replaced by his more realistic 20 minutes of yoga. he says Korem.

Dr. Chris Morris, a Korems team member, coined the term fluid periodization and published an academic study on the concept.

Just because you put something on paper doesn’t mean your body will adapt to the stress, says Korem. In the world of sports, that means adapting your workouts to current conditions and improving your performance.

Korem should know. He has used the concept for years, working with high performance directors for both college and professional football teams, trainers for gold-medal Olympians, and even the U.S. Department of Defense.Houston, 2016 The then-GM of the Texans, Rick Smith, worked his magic on his team by hiring Corlem as one of the first sports science directors in professional football. His time with the Texans ended in 2018, which provided him with major investor Smith himself.

Korem said the $1.3 million that AIM7 plans to use to hire more engineers to add to the team will benefit from his success at Build Up Buttercup, a Houston-based dress-up Buttercup pitch contest last month. It is due to Hosted by his blogger and influencer girlfriend Dede Raad and her husband Ted, the competition has become a forum for Korem to share his stories.

I didn’t quite understand the scope, he admits. I didn’t expect it to be this complete Shark Tank, but I prepared the pitch and memorized it. It’s game time right?

Other investors include John Jarrett of the Academy of Sports and Outdoors, former Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, and Jamaican track and field Olympian Veronica Campbell, with whom Kollem has trained for years.・Brown is included.

AIM7 now boasts a remote team of five full-time employees and more part-time helpers. As Korem’s 2020-launched brand takes off, Korem said:

Erik Korem founded AIM7 and raised $1.3 million in seed funding. Photo credit: aim7.com

