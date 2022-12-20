Someone Is Selling Google’s Pixel Tablets On Facebook Marketplace





This is one of the only promotional photos of the Pixel Tablet officially released by Google. Screenshot: Google

Google’s Pixel tablets aren’t expected to hit the market until 2023, but what appear to be early units were already available. The leak comes from Twitter, but it’s just a collection of screenshots from a Facebook Marketplace post claiming to sell the announced but unreleased Google Pixel Tablet.

Listing headlines don’t mince words:

***NEW*** PRE-RELEASE!!! 2023 GOOGLE PIXEL TABLET WITH SPEAKER DOCKING STATION

The screenshot shows a rather unremarkable tablet-like device with a Pixel Launcher-esque interface. It runs Android, not the OS you see on Google’s smart displays. It includes a lot of magnetic speaker docks, but using the tablet on its own makes it look like someone has pulled away from his existing Google Nest Hub’s screen (but the same for what we’ve seen in Google’s official announcement). can be said). The power brick is similar to the one that powers the Nest Audio.

Screenshots of system information are also included in the Twitter thread. The best part is it’s upside down so I had to download it and rotate it to read something. Models listed on the Marketplace have approximately 256 GB of storage. When you open the settings panel, you’ll see a ChromeOS-like dock with recently used apps at the bottom. This is a good representation of his Google’s vision of Android 13 in tablet mode and I’m pretty sure this is the hub mode mentioned in Android 13 QPR1.

The leaked photo is so blurry that you can’t read the text or see the icons without squinting. But when I zoomed in on the rotated photo, I noticed that the alleged Pixel tablet had about 15 hours and 54 minutes of battery left, or about 70%. Outperforms some older generations of iPads, according to Gizmodos’ internal benchmark charts.

No one knows for sure until it’s officially announced. Technically, you can buy this device on Facebook Marketplace if you’re willing to risk $400 for early detection. Maybe keep whatever you got for this holiday.

