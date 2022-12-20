The hottest Kiwi tech M&A deals for 2022





Credit: Dreamstime

Following a strong year of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in 2021, the Kiwi channel continues its strong trend of deals closed in 2022.

In 2021, the New Zealand M&A market saw an overall 55% increase in transaction volume, with the New Zealand technology sector achieving 24.2% of the total with 30 deals.

The majority of deals closed in 2022 show companies seeking to expand into new markets, customers, geographies and skill areas.

Global companies continue to look to Kiwi technology businesses as an opportunity to capture the local market, along with innovative technology solutions and professional talent.

Locally, New Zealand regions continue to demonstrate their technological strengths, with Wellington in particular being home to many M&A deals this year.

Regional innovation

Cello will acquire Wellington-based network specialist Pentech Communications in 2022 to strengthen its consulting and professional services capabilities.

Palmerston North-based Advantage acquires Nspire Technolgies, opening a beachhead to the Wellington market. The deal added to his staff of 15 at Nspire brings the total advantage to his 60.

Solution provider Theta has acquired Inhouse BI, a Wellington-based data analytics company specializing in Microsoft Power BI and SAP Business Objects. This transaction, his 12th acquisition of Theta since its inception in 1995, expands Theta’s geographic footprint and strengthens Wellington’s technology base.

Farther afield, the newly formed T4 Group of Southland businesses will offer colocation data centers and regional New Zealand access to a reliable, secure, green and economically viable data network. As part of our mission to deliver, we have completed the acquisition of Northland-based Advanced Data Centers (ADC).

Reach across industries

Technology companies offering solutions for a wide range of industries, including film, health and safety, primary industries, and accounting, have joined the deal lineup for 2022.

Autodesk has targeted a second New Zealand film technology company with the acquisition of Moxion in a deal with Weta Digital in 2021 to bolster Autodesk’s media and entertainment capabilities.

Lancom Technology has acquired a majority stake in health and safety software provider HSE Connect, strengthening the IT service provider’s portfolio of software as a service (SaaS) products.

NZX-listed trade technology company TradeWindow has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Rfider’s business and assets. The move is intended to help TradeWindow reach deeper into his chain of primary industry supply.

The transaction allowed TradeWindow to enter the estimated $16.8 billion global food traceability market opportunity aggressively.

MYOB also acquired one of its major Kiwi partners, Auckland-based ERP specialist Aztech Solutions, adding to its pool of in-house sales and service specialists.

Trans-Tasman deal completed

Partnerships with companies across the chasm will be strengthened in 2022, with Australian IT services provider Seisma Group acquiring AWS and Salesforce partner Fronde Systems, becoming the company’s sole shareholder in a transaction valued at approximately $8.5 million. rice field.

Australia-listed hybrid cloud specialist Nexion to acquire Wellington IT service providers Aiscorp and Silicon Systems for NZ$14.3 million, with 2022 pro forma revenue of A$18.3 million, triple the size of Nexion increased to .

In addition, Australian cyber security services supergroup CyberCX acquired New Zealand’s MSSPCyber ​​Research NZ to strengthen its service offerings not only in New Zealand but also in Australia.

In July, Kiwi’s software testing and assurance giant Qual IT was acquired by Australia’s Planit Software Testing, now part of Japanese giant Nomura.

The combination of Planit and Qual IT creates the largest independent IT testing company in New Zealand and Australia, and the third largest in the world, Planit said at the time.

World powerhouses look to New Zealand

Global companies continue to look to ways to reach and grow in the New Zealand market.

In its first acquisition in the region in 11 years, Fujitsu acquired cybersecurity company InPhySec to enhance its security services capabilities and provide Fujitsus New Zealand customers with access to expert security consulting and managed services.

US-based Pax8 made waves in its expansion into the New Zealand market with the acquisition of Umbrellar, a Microsoft cloud specialist. Pax8 says this is key to its growth in the New Zealand market.

Umbrellar CEO Dave Howden and his leadership team will continue to focus on driving results for our New Zealand-based business partners.

The final stages of the integration of Empired and Intergen into Capgemini will also be completed in 2022, with the two companies jointly rebranding as Capgemini New Zealand. The Paris-based global consultancy will buy Empire for his A$233 million in 2021, significantly boosting Capgemini’s presence at A/NZ.

Carriers clarify priorities

In the telecommunications industry, Vodafone NZ (soon to be One New Zealand) has acquired joint venture partner Millennium Corp in a network of 52 Vodafone branded retailers across Aotearoa, culminating in a partnership that began 26 years ago.

Spark acquires a 37.6% stake in Adroit, an Internet of Things (IoT) provider, gaining two seats on its five-member board of directors, paving the way for IoT as a key growth market in the future. We strengthened our commitment.

He also sold a 70% stake in the TowerCo business to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Commission for $900 million, forming a new entity called “Connexa.”

The entity played a key role in 2degrees’ December sale of its passive mobile tower assets to Connexa and its funder, the Canadian Teacher’s Pension Plan, for $1.08 billion.

2degrees CEO Mark Callander said the move will allow the company to invest more in building out 5G and increase 2degrees’ focus on its core business.

2degrees and Vocus NZ have also formally merged to become the nation’s third largest telco with $1.2 billion in annual revenue. 2degrees was sold in 2021 to his Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super managed funds in Australia for his $1.7 billion. The fund already owns Vocus and Vocus NZ, making the merger possible.

