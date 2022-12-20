Supreme Court Releases February Calendar: Biden Student Loan Handouts, Twitter and Google Records





The Supreme Court has released a calendar schedule for February 2023. This includes the student-loan distribution lawsuit proposed by President Bidens, as well as his Twitter and Google lawsuits, representing some of the first opportunities for the High Court to shape the power of big tech. .

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the Supreme Court will hear Gonzalez v. Google LLC. Then, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Twitter, Inc. v. Taamneh. Both cases examine whether social media platforms can be held responsible for promoting or contributing to terrorism.

Legal experts at Columbia University have warned that an overly broad interpretation of contributory liability could lead social media platforms to remove First Amendment-protected speech for fear of legal liability. increase.

In the first case, the property of Nohemi Gonzalez, a victim of the September 11, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, France, was sued by anti-terrorism laws for recommending videos through the YouTube algorithm shared by terrorist groups. We aim to hold Google accountable under ISIS.

According to legal information website Justia, in challenging the U.S. Court of Appeals’ dismissal of three lawsuits seeking damages, plaintiffs allege that social media platforms have alleged that ISIS delivered messages and radicalized recruits. , claims it allows them to post videos and other content to further its mission. Plaintiff also alleges that Google placed paid advertising near ISIS-created content and shared the advertising revenue with ISIS.

The Taamneh lawsuit was filed by the family of Nawras Alassaf, a victim of an ISIS attack in a Turkish nightclub in 2017, according to Columbia University’s First Amendment Institute.

Unable to hold ISIS directly accountable, Alasaaf’s relatives took legal action against Twitter, and since ISIS used its platform to promote its beliefs, Twitter accused ISIS of doing so and Knowing he hadn’t intervened, Twitter claimed to have assisted and abetted. international terrorism.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Supreme Court will hear both the Biden v. Nebraska and Department of Education v. Brown cases related to Biden’s estimated $400 billion student debt relief plan first announced in August. .

The plan is intended to waive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.

First lawsuit filed by six Republican-led states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — sees Biden forgive some federal student loan debt for “illegal” abuse of higher education relief opportunities It is an objection to the invocation of a national emergency. (HEROES) Act for Students of 2003.

The decades-old law was enacted in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, but Biden has linked it to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state claims Biden’s plan nullifies the authority of the secretary of education.

The second case involved two borrowers who claimed they were wrongfully excluded from the program.

Also, Dubin v. United States and New York v. New Jersey on Monday, February 27, 2023 and Abitron Austrai GMBH v. Hetronic Int. L, Inc. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, according to the Gregorian calendar.

