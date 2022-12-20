Standard Life launches new high-tech innovation lab





Standard Life, part of the Phoenix Group, applies cutting-edge technology in its innovation labs.

The Lab is a dedicated space within the company’s headquarters in Edinburgh where users can identify pressing customer challenges, showcase and collaborate on proposal development with clients at work.

A recent addition to the Innovation Lab is an immersive virtual reality (VR) experience that puts clients directly in front of vulnerable customers. Putting on the headset, one side of the viewer sees someone in the kitchen with papers strewn across the table.

On the other side are members of the Standard Life Customer Service team at Standard Life House. A conversation then unfolds that perfectly reproduces a recent conversation with a Standard Life customer. At one point, this customer broke down in tears as she battled depression and lost control of her finances as a result. After the customer calls, we discuss the vulnerability issue and the support offered.

According to a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) study released earlier this year, 47% of UK adults will exhibit one or more characteristics of vulnerability in May 2022, and a range of these characteristics will contribute and emphasizes the importance of adapting the proposals to include affected people.

VR capabilities complement an existing set of technologies aimed at highlighting issues of vulnerability, such as gloves that simulate the experience of arthritis and glasses that exhibit various visual impairments.

In addition, the lab will be used to showcase a wide range of proposition developments, with a dedicated on-site team running interactive sessions with clients in the workplace, and will be used to explore Standard Life’s digital customer experience, including customer journeys and app features. Shows the latest aspects. investment strategies, vulnerable clients and extensive customer service support.

Highlighting the theme of collaboration, the lab is also home to the Phoenix Group Innovation Forum, in collaboration with strategic partners Fintech Scotland and TCS COIN Network. The Innovation Forum invites companies and entrepreneurs through its FinTech network to pitch solutions that use technology to address a wide range of member vulnerability challenges, including digital literacy and financial inclusion.

The first winner is Behavioral Finance, which uses psychometric tests to help users see how their personality affects their relationship with money. Together we develop the concept further.

Claire Moody, Head of Innovation Labs at Standard Life, said: Or even talk about them in a presentation.

As an industry, the more we address the nature of vulnerability and truly understand the diverse and complex needs, the more success we can achieve by innovating propositions that are relevant to everyone.

Gail Izat, Standard Life Workplace Director, said: The workplace is a key driver of our business and we have a clear strategy focused on member engagement, digital transformation and financial health.

To me, our lab exists as a representative of all three. Delivered in person or virtually in the lab, the immersive experience sets the tone for ongoing communication with members. Especially in the current situation, finding new and innovative ways to engage with our members and provide support and information with meaning and relevance during life’s important and important financial moments is critical.

