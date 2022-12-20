google: regulation but innovation in mind: Google CEO Sundar Pichai





Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said they needed responsible technology regulation that balances public safety with legal frameworks that can drive corporate innovation. The tech leader said India is playing a leading role in creating such a framework and his company is constructively engaged with India.

Speaking at a corporate event in New Delhi on Monday, Pichai said it was an important step as India restructured its technology regulatory framework. A draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDPB) and a draft of the Telecommunications Bill are now open for public consultation. The Ministry of IT will also release the draft Digital India Act in the coming weeks to replace the Information Technology Act, which he has passed 22 years since it was enacted in 2000.

Pichai, who is visiting the country for the first time since the pandemic, said it was important for countries to think about how best to protect their citizens, be it privacy or security.

India’s Competition Commission recently fined Google Rs. Google is accused of abusing its dominant position in the Android mobile device ecosystem, as well as its Play Store policies.

The Madurai-born chief executive said technology should be responsibly regulated because it touches so many lives: “I think India has a leadership role to play here.

Giving the example of a unified open interface for digital payments, Pichai said India would benefit from an open and connected internet.

Find stories that interest you We built Google Pay in India based on the UPI stack. And now we are bringing it to other countries around the world, he added. expanded support for After that, he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his support for SMEs and start-ups, investment in cyber security, providing education and skills training for him, and his AI applications in areas such as agriculture and healthcare. talked about Google’s role in

Google’s CEO also participated in a chat with Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Responding to a question about upcoming technical regulations, Mr Vaishnaw said that in addition to the forthcoming Telecommunications Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Digital His India Act, modular regulations focused on multiple smaller sectors will be built. said it will.

Its a very comprehensive outlook. We should be able to complete this work (public consultation and parliamentary passage of all three bills) in the next 14-16 months. Two bills submitted for consultation, the Telecommunications Bill and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, need to be completed and passed by parliament by July, August (2022), Vaishnaw said. .

Enabling people at the bottom of the pyramid to access credit will be a major task before AI. He said he’s trying to write down all the successes we already have when it comes to payment and identity systems.

According to Vaishnaw, the successful UPI model will be replicated in other sectors such as health, agriculture and logistics. These products, which build on India’s stack model of creating a digital public infrastructure that can be fully used by private companies, are gaining interest around the world, he added.

Let’s say someone wants to have a similar ID system in France. So our companies can go there and work with governments, public institutions and regulatory systems. In the long term, they can develop credible solutions for other countries, the union minister said. India will also expand its vibrant startup ecosystem to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Pichai said he finds the startup environment “more sophisticated” each time he returns to India.

Thanks to PM @narendramodi for a great meeting today. It’s exciting to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. I look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting his G20 Presidency in India to advance an open and connected internet that works for all,” he tweeted. .

Thanks to PM @narendramodi for a great meeting today. It’s exciting to see the rapid pace of technological change at https://t.co/86cpYSZMxi

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 1671453895000 Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice president of Google India, speaking at the event, said the company will grow from $10 to “an early-stage company with a particular focus on women-led startups.” Said to target support. Billion India Digitization Fund. Stay on top of important technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read tech news delivered straight to your inbox.

