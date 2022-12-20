How the Cloud Can Accelerate Mortgage Innovation – theMReport.com





This article was originally published in the December 2022 edition of the online M Report magazine.

Lenders have no shortage of options when it comes to mortgage technology. But many fail to realize the true potential of technology to reduce costs and make mortgage production more efficient.

Of course, creating a mortgage involves many processes and moving parts that must work in harmony to keep the transaction running smoothly. While there are end-to-end mortgage platforms on the market, there is no single technology he solution that can do everything a lender needs to do.

But the most powerful innovations happening in the industry today aren’t about specific technologies, they’re about how different technologies come together. And the cloud makes it possible.

Easy to Integrate If you’ve been following the mortgage industry news, you’ve probably seen hundreds of press releases about integrations with various software providers and third-party products and services.

The common theme behind these announcements is that a combination of two or more solutions can help simplify the mortgage creation process and reduce costs.

But the reality is that most mortgage technology cannot be easily integrated with other software and systems. In fact, most lenders are already aware of this or have experienced this first hand. Achieving integration usually requires a lot of work behind the scenes.

In recent years, this has started to change thanks to two major developments. The first was cloud computing. This gave the lender access to technology without having to maintain his own IT infrastructure or host on-premises software, which was a huge cost center. The second is the growing use of application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable cloud-based software providers to integrate their products and services more quickly and easily.

Simply put, cloud and cloud-hosted services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) have made integration much easier. This is not just theory either.

More and more lenders are taking advantage of this trend to accelerate loan production and launch new product lines much more quickly than they could just a few years ago.

Lenders Are Using Earlier this year, I started talking to a lender. The company was fed up with legacy origination technology that had serious integration issues and was causing lender staff to constantly re-enter data from one of his systems to another. The lender was already on his cloud-based POS platform, but wanted to go one step further. In fact, lenders envisioned a complete roadmap of automation to increase productivity, improve workflow management and reduce cost per loan.

Making loans faster and more efficient has not been the sole goal of lenders. Previously focused on VA loans, but wanted to diversify business lines. The goal was to increase transaction volumes, but they needed technology that would allow them to quickly launch new lines of business to meet evolving borrower demands and stay ahead of the competition.

Ten years ago, this lender would have found it difficult, if not impossible, to realize their dreams. But today, they’ve found a browser-based, end-to-end mortgage lending system that allows them to be more productive and deliver a more satisfying mortgage experience to their customers.

Thanks to new API-enabled technologies built into the cloud and cloud service providers such as AWS, the platform has allowed lenders to automate many of the initiation and processing tasks such as hiring and asset verification.

The company has also enabled loan officers to access the platform from their mobile phones, which was previously not possible. Equally important, lenders’ operational staff love not having to re-enter information that they often did on the old platform.

But faster, BetterCloud-based integrations don’t just turbocharge lenders’ production processes. It also improves all other aspects of your business. For example, when loan volumes began to plummet earlier this year, the default response from most lenders was

people go Such strategies inevitably lead to poor customer satisfaction. Because less people will help those who still want to borrow money to finance their home. In fact, lenders are originating loans less often, but with interest rates rising rapidly, they are putting more time and effort into each transaction.

The production efficiencies gained through cloud-based consolidation will help sidestep this predicament by allowing lenders to retain much-needed talented originators and staff to sustain manufacturing loans. is useful for

These innovations also help with recruitment, which is very important given the fact that many talented top producers are looking for lenders who can provide the kind of customer service that has led to their success.

In a tough market, good loan officers have no patience for lenders who can’t deliver behind the scenes. As the market changes, we inevitably see organizations move to those that can provide the backend support they need to deliver results.

Platforms Matter Keep in mind that successful integrations do not happen by chance. Just like every home needs a strong foundation, lenders need a sufficient, dynamic and flexible lending platform for their business to thrive. As such, we have begun to see a major shift away from legacy platforms designed before cloud computing transformed the industry, and toward new digital, browser-based systems that take advantage of the cloud and application programming interfaces.

With the old system, lenders had a very difficult time patching various software and third-party products and services. These integrations weren’t seamless. It took a lot of time, money, and effort, and usually drained her IT budget from the lender. Even after spending considerable time and money, these integrations failed to deliver solid returns.In fact, they often cost more than they’re worth.

If something goes wrong (as it often does), the lender has to create multiple workarounds and someone has to re-enter the data into another system that would normally be automated. was.

Essentially, lenders were creating their own Frankenstein’s monster, locked in an endless cycle of maintenance and workarounds just to keep everything running.

But with the latest cloud-based technologies and APIs, more and more lenders are moving off this treadmill and making strides toward faster loan cycle times and lower costs. Cloud-based technology also enables you to operate more agilely, as your business can quickly pivot as the market evolves.

In fact, recently, several lenders we work with have used cloud-based digital mortgage platforms to add home equity products such as HELOCs that continue to attract borrower interest.

Adaptability The late Leon C. Megginson, a management professor at Louisiana State University boiled down Darwinism to its essence, saying, “It is not the strongest or most intelligent species that survive, but the most adaptable to change.” is known to have written In today’s rapidly evolving housing market, these words are worth considering.

The housing market today may be tough, but it is relatively certain that one day it will recover. In that case, lenders that are best at adapting to market changes, primarily through technological innovation, are likely to take the lead.

Because it probably happened before. After the Great Recession, as several large banks exited the mortgage business, it was independent mortgage banks that began investing in new technology to create a faster and better customer experience. In doing so, they began gaining market share in trucks.

Today, most lenders are cutting staff and patiently waiting for the housing market to recover, but forward-thinking organizations are doing the same.

By investing in cloud-based digital technologies and API-driven integrations, they are better positioned to survive today’s tough housing market and set themselves up for future success. The question is, who is participating?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themreport.com/news/data/12-19-2022/cloud-accelerates-mortgage-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos