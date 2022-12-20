Fornite maker Epic Games settles child privacy, ‘dark pattern’ case for $520 billion : NPR





The makers of the popular video game Fortnite will pay $520 million in fines and refunds to settle complaints about children’s privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases. Federal regulators said Monday, Dec. 19. Alex Brandon/AP .

The makers of the popular Fortnite video game will pay $520 million in fines and refunds to settle complaints over children’s privacy and its payment methods that tricked players into making unintended purchases. US federal regulators said Monday.

The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement resolving two lawsuits against Epic Games Inc., the video game powerhouse behind the success of Fortnite over the past five years.

The $520 million covered in the settlement includes $245 million in refunds to customers and $200 million for collecting personal information of Fortnite players under the age of 13 without their parents’ consent. Consists of a fine of $75 million. This is the largest penalty imposed for violating FTC rules.

“Epic used privacy-invading default settings and fake interfaces to trick Fortnite users, including teens and children,” FTC Chairman Lina Khan said in a statement.

Even before the settlement was announced, Epic said in a statement, “We have already rolled out a series of changes to ensure our ecosystem meets the expectations of our players and regulators. The Cary, N.C., company said it was no longer involved in the practices the FTC pointed out.

A $245 million refund to customers will be paid to players who have fallen victim to so-called “dark patterns” and billing practices. Dark patterns are deceptive online techniques used to trick users into doing things they didn’t intend to do.

In this case, “Fortnite’s counter-intuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration resulted in players being charged unnecessary fees for pressing a single button,” the FTC said.

For example, a player could be charged for pressing a nearby button while trying to wake from sleep mode when the game is on a loading screen, or simply trying to preview an item, it said. I’m here.

“These tactics have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars of fraudulent claims being made to consumers,” the FTC said.

Epic said it agreed to the FTC settlement because it “wants to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide players with the best possible experience.”

“No developer builds a game with the intention of ending up here,” Epic said.

Over the past two years, Epic has also been embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with Apple in an attempt to remove barriers protecting the iPhone app store, which has emerged as one of the world’s largest e-commerce hubs for the past 14 years. Year. After Epic introduced a different payment system within his Fortnite app in August 2020, Apple removed the video from its app store, sparking a lawsuit that went to trial last year.

A federal judge ruled in Apple’s favor, partly because she accepted the iPhone maker’s argument that exclusive control of the app store helped protect consumer security and privacy. An appeal is currently pending and a decision is expected at some point next year.

