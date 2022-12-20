Helm.ai spends $31M to expand its ‘unsupervised’ self-driving software TechCrunch





Even amidst macroeconomic headwinds, some silver lining remains for the self-driving car industry, with venture capital waning and more consolidation taking place.

Helm.ai is one of several startups developing software designed for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving and robotics.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based startup recently raised $31 million in a Series C round led by Freeman Group. This comes just a year after raising $26 million in venture funding. This latest round, which includes participation from ACVC Partners, Amplo, and strategic investors Honda, Goodyear Ventures, and Sungwoo Hitech, boosts Helm.ai’s valuation to his $431 million.

Freeman Group founder Brandon Freeman is joining Helm.ai’s board of directors as part of the funding. The company has raised $78 million to date.

Like many other autonomous vehicle startups, Helm.ai was launched to advance the technology with a new approach. Helm.ai co-founders Tudor Achim and Vlad Voroninski set their sights on software instead of sensors and computing.

Helm.ai has developed software that can understand sensor data and human goals. That approach is the notable part. Self-driving car developers often rely on a combination of simulation and road testing along with a series of human-annotated datasets to train and improve the self-driving car’s so-called brain.

Helm.ai says it has developed software that allows you to skip these steps. This shortens timelines and reduces costs. Its low cost also makes it particularly useful for advanced driver assistance systems. This six-year-old startup uses an unsupervised learning approach to develop software that can train neural networks without the need for large fleets of data, simulations, or annotations. The software is also agnostic to the computing and sensors used in the vehicle, allowing Helm.ai to market to a wide variety of customers.

Helm.ai sells its software to various OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the automotive industry, helping them “make software differentiation in high-end ADAS and L4 solutions,” says Voroninski.

“Strategically, we knew for several years that our go-to-market strategy would be focused on high-end ADAS. hm,” referring to the consolidation of the AV industry. “I have basically predicted for years that the vast majority of self-driving companies will not be able to enter the market due to outdated technological approaches and substandard business models. It wasn’t a surprise, the self-driving market has generally been less efficient in recent years due to misplaced hype.”

Helm.ai has won many customers, but Voroninski said he could not name others because of non-disclosure agreements. Helm.ai previously revealed that Honda is a customer. The mathematician and former chief of cybersecurity machine learning startup Sift Security, his scientist, says he has spent the past two years focusing on commercializing the technology and securing partnerships.

He said the recent funding will be used to add more to its 50 employees, research and development, and building commercial partnerships.

