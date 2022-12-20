NICE Wins 2022 Asia Pacific Innovation Awards





Frost & Sullivan presents NICE with the 2022 Asia Pacific Cloud Contact Center Services Technology Innovation Leadership Award.

The company’s Best Practice Awards recognize NICE’s ability to deliver the best technology solutions to achieve superior product and customer success while driving future business value.

Frost & Sullivan evaluated NICE for a complete customer experience and workforce engagement solution that benefits enterprise clients of all sizes and industries.

NICE analysts see NICE as a leader in providing customer interaction services that help clients anticipate customer intent, take action to improve service, and maximize the customer experience. I admit it.

“[NICE] CXone delivers true omnichannel with enhanced digital-first reach, hyper-personalization, digital-to-voice promotion capabilities, real-time interactions to advise agents on key customer behaviors, enhanced self-service capabilities, and Offers a complete suite of workforce engagement applications. says Frost & Sullivan.

“Asia Pacific has been key to NICE’s market expansion strategy. NICE is focused on adapting its solutions to regional preferences and customer demands,” the company added. .

NICE recently launched ElevateAI, a new AIaaS solution that brings the power of purpose-built customer experience AI to the developer community.

NICE expands AI and analytics services beyond the software market with AI services, enabling creators to access unmatched data to enrich every moment of every customer interaction. .

ElevateAI enables creators to quickly and easily access NICE’s award-winning AI with a developer-friendly application programming interface (API), instant sign-up capabilities, and affordable consumption-based pricing.

ElevateAI enables industries to gain customer insights across audio, transcript, and chat to build smarter customer experience applications. Through easy-to-use APIs, organizations of all sizes can understand what their customers are saying using automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology trained on billions of interactions from the world’s leading customer experience datasets.

Developed from 20 years of research and proven results, our pre-built customer experience AI models provide the ability to understand sentiment and behavior at scale. Additionally, an open and flexible architecture supports easy integration with existing technology stacks, facilitating limitless innovation.

ElevateAI enables the creator community to use AI to define new standards in customer experience development.

Sherrel Roche, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, said: , commenting on the award.

“As a leader in customer interaction solutions, NICE won the 2022 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Services Technology Innovation Leadership Award for our robust CX products, successful integration of mature technologies, It was a recognition of our strategic relationship.”

NICE is also aggressively addressing emerging market standards with SuiteForm, an industry-leading innovation that combines platform products with a complete suite of digital-first applications.

“Combining multiple applications is no longer enough to achieve the goals of digital-first CX. That’s why NICE, as part of CXone, a fully integrated and scalable cloud-native platform that We offer a comprehensive suite of end-to-end CX solutions.

“We are pleased to be recognized by Frost and Sullivan as a leader in providing CX solutions that meet the needs of the Asia Pacific market. We see a huge opportunity: a complete digital and voice customer experience solution,” said Darren Rushworth, president of NICE International.

