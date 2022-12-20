



Honorable Andrew Fury, Prime Minister of Newfoundland and Labrador. Andrew Parsons Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology. Honorable Seamus Oregan Jr., Federal Minister of Labor, Rep. of St. John’s South Mount Pearl. and he techNL CEO Florian Villaum announced today his $9.6 million co-investment to create an innovation center for remote operations. This new dynamic space will serve as a hub for some of the best tech talent, talent and companies raised in the state.

The establishment of the Innovation Center for Remote Operations is based on an outstanding level of innovation, diversification and collaboration. Multiple sectors and communities across the state will benefit, including technology, energy, healthcare, mining, marine, aquaculture and fisheries. This innovation center fosters collaboration and technological growth, accelerating the development of Newfoundland and Labrador’s innovation-driven economies.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing $7.1 million over six years through the Innovation and Business Development Fund. The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will contribute $2.5 million over the next three years to the Innovation Center.

The Innovation Center for Remote Operations will be located at 710 Torbay Rd in St. John’s. This location was previously leased by RONA. The center integrates light industrial operations with warehouse space, office/hot desk space, and event space for programming. The center will serve the current needs of established companies as well as help guide emerging companies pursuing remote operations in areas such as marine, energy and defense with applications to other industries.

The Innovation Center for Remote Operations Initiative is led by TechNL, in partnership with Energy NL, Canadas Ocean Supercluster, Energy Research and Innovation Newfoundland and Labrador, and supported by many other companies and organizations.

Investing in the state’s technology and innovation sector means more jobs for the state and a stronger economy. The technology and innovation sector is a significant employer, with nearly 600 companies and her over 8,000 employees in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Quote Today’s announcement is about taking the tech community even further and providing another building block for more opportunities for partnerships, synergies and collaboration. Together, we will further transform the technology ecosystems of Newfoundland and Labrador, driving innovation at every stage of business. I am very excited to see this.Honorary Prime Minister of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Fury

A lot of hard work and considerable effort by industry associations, research institutes and those working on technological advances in our state has gone into making this new space a reality. was an important priority for me as minister. We are very happy to work with all our partners to achieve our goals.Distinguished Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons

We have always maintained our global competitiveness. We have historically been at the center of commerce and trade. And whenever the ground underfoot changes, we’ve always thought of ways to regain balance and excel. Creativity is in our DNA.Let’s challenge the world

Our vision is to create a world class ecosystem for remote operations. This funding will create a co-innovation space built to serve the technology development needs of established and growing companies through proximity, collaboration, programming, access to exceptional technology assets, and visibility with other innovators. is established. Attracting companies, partners and investments from out of state to our ecosystem and contributing to our vision of making the local tech sector the most popular tech sector in Canada.Florian Villaum CEO, techNL

This innovation center is the largest infrastructure project seen in the tech sector of Newfoundland and Labrador. The center will help transform the economy and encourage young people to stay in the state and work in a world-class ecosystem. We are known for our collaborative environment. The Innovation Center will build on its unique strengths.Jacqueline Lee, techNL Chairman and CEO, PolyUnity

