Top 10 Biggest Google Cloud News Articles of 2022





Cloud News Mark Haranas Dec 19, 2022 10:00 AM EST

From the game-changing Mandiant acquisition for $5.4 billion to overtaking AWS and Microsoft for cloud revenue growth, CRN analyzes Google Cloud’s 10 biggest news stories of 2022.

Google Cloud has made some serious headlines in 2022, giving cloud companies more market position than ever before.

From Google’s blockbuster acquisition of cybersecurity star Mandiant for $5.4 billion to expanding its cloud market reach and partner ecosystem to new heights globally, this Mountain View, Calif.-based company is poised to increase its market share in 2023.

Google Cloud is on pace to generate more than $26 billion in total revenue in 2022, a record for the cloud giant and up from $19 billion last year.

[Related: Public Cloud Market To Hit $1 Trillion By 2026: Here’s Why]

Thomas Kurian on the move

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told CRN this year about his ambitious goals and plans to increase global cloud market share against competitors such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Kurian told CRN:

Kurian aims to launch innovative products for data analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in 2022, while forming new partnerships and improving the partner ecosystem by fostering channel synergies. realized a lot of

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also bullish about Google Cloud this year.

Although Google Cloud reported quarterly operating losses in 2022, Pichai assured that the cloud company will continue to play an important role in Google’s future.

In October, Pichai said: “The long-term trends driving cloud adoption continue to play an even stronger role in times of macroeconomic uncertainty.”

Here are the top 10 Google Cloud news for 2022 that customers, employees, and partners should know about.

Mark Haranas

Mark Haranas is an Assistant News Editor and now a longtime journalist covering CRN’s cloud, multicloud, software, SaaS, and channel partners. He speaks to world-renowned CEOs and IT professionals, covers breaking news and live his events, and manages several of his CRN reporters. His contact is his [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/top-10-biggest-google-cloud-news-stories-of-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos