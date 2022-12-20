Companies Overwhelmed by Available Tech Solutions





According to GlobalDots, 92% of executives report challenges in acquiring new technology solutions, highlighting the complexity of the decision-making process.

Additionally, about 34% of respondents said the overwhelming number of options is a challenge when deciding on the right solution, and 33% said the time required to conduct the survey is another factor in making decisions. Acknowledged that it was an issue.

Organizations of all kinds are more dependent on technology than ever before. Constantly embracing innovation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity to remain on par in today’s fast-paced and highly competitive digital environment. In this environment, IT and security leaders are under pressure to demonstrate the ROI from their technology investments while balancing operational excellence and business innovation.

Current market realities have left IT teams understaffed and suffering from a lack of time and expertise, making it even more difficult to overcome these challenges.

This report explores how organizations find support in their purchasing decisions. Conferences, trade shows, and online events served as the most important source of information for companies to make purchasing decisions at 52%.

Third-party solutions such as value-added resellers and consultancies ranked second with 48%.

54% already use third parties to purchase, implement or support their solutions, highlighting the value provided by dedicated professionals with deep knowledge of all solutions across a wide range of IT disciplines.

Respondents were recruited through a global B2B survey panel with 66% from the EU, 24% from the UK and 10% from the US. His 32% of respondents are from the software and gaming industry, and the rest are from various industries such as healthcare, telecoms, banking, etc.

GlobalDots CEO Yuval Rachlin identifies and details the most pressing technical problems facing businesses today, as innovation is a fundamental part of today’s business culture.

When it comes to technical solutions for organizations, Rachlin concluded that we live in an age of abundance and this makes it very difficult to research and buy the right solutions for your organization. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2022/12/20/tech-purchasing-decisions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos