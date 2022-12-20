Bergmite 100% Perfect IV Stats, Shiny Bergmite Preview Coming to Pokémon Go





This week’s Spotlight Hour is about the Ice Chunk Pokémon Bergmite. This means it’s the perfect time to find the perfect Bergmite in Pokémon GO.

Avalugg, an evolution of Bergmite, is used in competitive play in Pokémon GO, but is only actually seen in the Master League. Bergmite is also a relatively rare spawn, usually only found in winter, and there is no Community Day event, so you’re more likely to miss a perfect 4 Bergmite or a perfect 4 Avalag. If this is he one of your favorite Pokémon, this is your perfect chance to catch them all.

Even if you don’t like Bergmite, you still need to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour. This is due to the Double Catch Candy Bonus that runs in parallel with the event.

Battle and catch the newest Ultra Beast, Gazlord, in Pokémon GO.

This week’s Spotlight Hour is the perfect opportunity to catch a Bergmite with perfect IV stats.

Bergmite.

“Perfect” can mean two things in Pokémon GO, depending on how you use a particular Pokémon. First, we have the largest 100% IV version. This is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for in a 4-star Pokédex, raid, or master league. Still, CP is calculated using his 3 stats, so full IV Pokemon usually only end up with the best versions in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see a Pokemon’s IV without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly find the perfect Bergmite based on CP alone.

Ideally, if you’re level 30 (or above), you’re looking for the next CP for the perfect 15/15/15 Bergmite.

Level 30 (Maximum Wild CP) — 1041 CP Level 35 (Maximum Weather Boosted Wild CP) — 1128 CP

Wild CP values ​​match your trainer level until you reach level 30. We keep these values ​​for simplicity as the majority of our player base is above this level. However, if you are currently below level 30, these values ​​will be different.

Is Avalugg good at PVP?

Avalugg is a very complicated bag in Go Battle League. A decent ice-type attacker in the Master League. Oddly enough, though, it’s been pretty bad elsewhere, and is rapidly being overtaken by its competitors.

Avalag.

Ice Fang, Avalanche, and Body Slam are ideal to consider as a second charge move if you want to Avalugg.

This is clearly not the best combo, with the likes of Walrein and Abomasnow leaving Avalugg in diamond dust.Ice Fang does a lot of damage and Avalanche can do a lot of damage, but the other Not as spam as the class. The Body Slam offers a moderate amount of neutral bait, but it’s not a thrilling moveset. Powder If he picks up a faster move like Snow this would be a different conversation — Bergmite finally got community his day as this is part of a legal moveset When the league is expected to jump over his table.

We recommend skipping Great League and Ultra League Avalugg for now.

But Master League is a whole new ball game. Abomasnow is capped at 2670 CP and Walrein is capped at 3081 CP, but a perfect Master League Avalugg is huge He towers tall at 3615 CP and is second only to Mamoswine who runs nasty strong powder snow . This means that if you have the perfect Avalag and aren’t keen on the evolved form of Cousin It, Avalag is the way to snow.

Thanks to Avalugg’s extreme bulk and high speed movement pressure, you can expect victories against all dragons except Steel, along with flying types such as Lugia and Gyarados. However, in addition to steel types, it loses fairly quickly to the likes of Mewtwo, Excadrill, and Zacian.

If you want to try Avalugg in these leagues, or want to keep better movesets, we’re looking for the following stats for each league.

Great League 2/15/15 Ultra League 0/14/15 Master League 15/15/15

Don't forget to join the new season of Go Battle League. Elsewhere, you may encounter Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres, so be sure to use your Daily Adventure Incense.

Is there shiny Bergmite in Pokémon GO?

Sadly, Pokémon GO does not have glowing Bergmites.

All Belgmite evolutions are Ice-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

We may have to wait for Bergmite Community Day to see the glowing forms of Bergmite.

Likewise, there is no Hisuia Avalag in the game yet. However, its release may also prompt the release of lustrous Bergmite, so cross your fingers!

What does shiny bergmite look like?

As you can see below, the lustrous bergmite is very subtle, swapping the low light for the usual off-white for a yellowish tint.

Similarly, shiny avalag trades the purplish leg bands and ears to yellowish gold.

Both are overwhelming given how subtle they are. However, I look forward to finally being able to add it to Shinydex at some point in the future.

Thanks to YouTube users Jonno Plays and SilverBeanie for the video above.

More Tips About This Spotlight Hour

There are a few other reasons to join us for this week’s Spotlight Hour besides trying to catch glowing Bergmite in Pokémon GO.

The number one reason, of course, is the Double Catch Candy Bonus that runs throughout the hour. This gives you a chance to collect candies twice as fast as usual, and using Pinup/Silverberry on Mega Evolved Pokémon of the same type instead of base 3 can give up to 13 candies per Bergmite. I can do it. It also applies to research rewards. You don’t need to catch these Pokémon when completing the task. You can “bank” up to 200 Pokémon if you want to run away, or if you want to maximize your Star Piece or Lucky Egg bonus. It’s the perfect time to fully evolve and collect enough Bergmite candies to enter all evolutions in your Pokédex.Because Bergmite is an ice type, you can catch a ton of fish during this Spotlight Hour. will add progress to each captured bonus medal.

The Spotlight Hour event is for one hour only, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (local time). It’s time for his Cubhoo to shine in the spotlight next week. It’s his chance to win double the transfer candy. Organize your vault and tag everything you want to transfer next week.

Good luck finding the perfect Bergmite!

