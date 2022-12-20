India: India will be a big export economy: Google CEO Sundar Pichai





Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, predicts India will become a big export economy. Speaking at the Google for India event, the Google CEO said India benefits from an open and connected internet ecosystem and getting the balance right will be important for India.

Pichai also announced that the company is focusing on Indian startups and will invest heavily in these startups. He said about a quarter of his $300 million for startups will be invested in female-led businesses.

He said the technology is working on a massive scale and impacting people’s lives around the world, calling for a responsible and balanced regulatory framework.

“Given the size and technological leadership India has, it is important to strike a balance and protect its people. I think it’s a critical time.India will also become a big export economy.India will benefit from an open and connected internet and getting the balance right will be important. prize.”

He said the sophistication of the Indian startup ecosystem has increased considerably, and Indian startups like Glance are attracting attention all over the world.

Emphasizing that India is in a critical period of digital transformation, Pichai said it is important for India to have an open and connected internet.

“India has a leadership role to play here, balancing the safeguards it imposes on people and creating innovative frameworks so that companies can innovate in addition to the certainty of the legal framework. It’s important to make sure you take it,” he said. Attendance of his IT and Telecoms Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Google India’s flagship event here. Vaishnaw said the government is working on a series of bills to protect user data and create a strong legal and regulatory framework for the new internet economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a clear goal to create a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework. First, there is a telecommunications bill for telecom operators. There is a digital protection bill focused on enforcing rights.The ‘Digital India’ bill will consider virtually everything else that needs to be seen,” the minister said.

The government aims to implement these bills from next year.

“It makes sense that technology needs to be regulated responsibly,” Pichai said, given the scale of how technology is impacting the lives of so many people around the world.

“I think it’s important for each country to think about how best to protect its own people. We are constructively involved,” he told the audience. (input from PTI & IANS)

