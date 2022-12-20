It’s Time for the UK Healthcare Sector to Embrace Startups





The UK faces unprecedented challenges including fiscal austerity, lack of productivity and availability of skills and talent. While the country is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic, the public sector is also grappling with staffing shortages and industrial action, putting considerable pressure on our health and social services.

These conditions have extended the NHS. But I believe this is the perfect time for action, requiring innovation and expertise that has grown and developed across the technology and startup ecosystems.

The UK has built a formidable start-up economy over the past decade. In 2010, she had $1.2 billion invested, compared to $11.3 billion invested in UK technology companies in 2020, according to digital economy and deal room figures released by the government.

A new Labor Party report on startups, scaling up underscores the power declared by Rachel Reeves, the unsung prime minister of the UK startup economy.

It’s time for many of these fast-growing companies to create their own lanes by introducing technology-driven products and services across areas of greatest need in the public sector, including health. This is further proof of why you are here.

health tech innovation

We should be proud of the health tech sector operating in the UK today. The UK healthtech industry employs more than 146,000 people in over 4,000 companies with total turnover of 30 billion he. Impressive innovations like unlocking patient data while respecting privacy, robotic surgery, and remote diagnostics are all ready to deploy.

For example, NHS Wales launched a partnership with CMR Surgical earlier this year to introduce the world’s first national robotic surgery program to more than 1,300 patients, demonstrating the real impact of cutting-edge technology transforming the NHS. I hope it will bring you profit.

These are the type of technological solutions that can solve thorny challenges that have plagued not only the health system across the UK, but the EMEA for some time, and often target all their expertise towards solving the problem. We need trust and confidence in entrepreneurs who want to.

It is clear that start-ups have the means to strengthen and revive welfare in the medical sector. It is therefore important that the public and private sectors commit to working together to adopt these methods to provide better patient care.

The most effective way to do this is between organizations of any design, from small to large, local, global and beyond that share the same goal of using science and technology to transform healthcare. through the collaboration of Only then can we effectively address the staffing, recruitment and training challenges facing the healthcare system.

Unleash your startup potential

Bridging the gap between public and private is an important part of the equation and a challenge that Plexal has tackled head-on.

For example, our work on the Amazon Web Services Healthcare Accelerator provides training and support to innovative start-ups that can play a key role in reducing the burden on overseas healthcare providers such as the NHS. increase. Because this is a global problem. Regardless of whether the start-up is healthcare-focused or not, there is a good chance that it will have the design needed to work as a treatment and this is what we will be doing together in Europe, the Middle East. , is a way to create a positive impact across Africa.

The UK tech sector is now well-established and increasingly mature, and it’s time to put our trust in new companies at the forefront of healthcare and innovation to support the evolution of public services.

There is clearly a desire for change, as evidenced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who wants a radical change in the NHS. If we can get it right with more robotics and automation, we can improve productivity.

So, while there’s no doubt we’ve seen some positive developments in the future of healthcare, much more can be done to bring about real, impactful change.

Proper deployment of technology in healthcare can solve real problems facing systems such as waiting list management, patient information sharing, and appointment booking. All of this is highly inefficient and costs the NHS billions of dollars.

For founders to access large organizations to present their business case, no matter how tempting, it often requires navigating many vetting processes and various stakeholders, and conversations It could be a barrier to entry for both sides before it starts. Now is the time to collectively recognize the need to make our startup economy work, unleash the full potential of budding entrepreneurs looking to make a difference, and deliver the public services that need them most. It’s time to plug in innovative solutions to the field.

The future of our NHS depends on it.

Andrew Roughan is CEO of innovation company Plexal.

