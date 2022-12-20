Google deprecates Web Light web page transcoding





Google has announced the retirement of its seven-year-old Web Light service, which optimized web pages for slow mobile devices and devices with mobile connections.

Both the official Google developer page documentation for Web Light Google and the related user agent (googleweblight) have been deprecated.

Google web light

Introduced in 2015, the Web Light service aims to make the web more accessible to users in countries with slow mobile connections and devices.

The service works by optimizing web pages to use 80% less data to download, making it four times faster than slow 2G mobile networks.

According to Google, the service has increased traffic to web pages by 50%.

Previously, Web Light worked on Chrome and Android browsers and only worked when Google detected a slow connection. This feature did not trigger on desktop devices or tablets, it only triggered on mobile devices with slow connections.

Google Analytics continued to work on Web Light optimized pages.

In terms of ad serving, Web Light optimized pages supported Sovrn, Zedo, AdSense, and Google Publisher Tags.

So, in theory, Web Light shouldn’t have impacted ad revenue, but transcoded web pages were receiving 50% more traffic at the time, so it should have increased ad revenue.

The service was first introduced in Indonesia and then in India.

The now-removed documentation describes Web Light features.

“Google shows faster, lighter pages to users searching on slower mobile clients.

It does this by transcoding (converting) web pages on the fly into versions optimized for slow clients, making these pages load faster while saving data.

This technology is called Web Light.

A Web Light page holds most of the related content and provides a link for the user to view the original page. “

No more weblight

Seven years later, the availability of cheap, powerful mobile devices and improved mobile connection speeds eliminated the need for the service.

According to Statista, 99% of mobile data usage in India in 2021 will occur on 4G devices.

In 2015, there were just 47 million 4G-enabled devices, compared to 650 million in 2021.

Google developer documentation for Web Light has been removed and a note has been added to Google’s user agent documentation stating that the Web Light user agent has been deprecated.

Google’s announcement states:

“We have removed the Web Light documentation and deprecated the Web Light User Agent.

We introduced Web Light to help serve faster, lighter pages to users searching on entry-level devices.

The feature worked as intended, allowing broad access to the web’s wealth of features, but the affordability of more powerful smartphones has made the need for such features disappear. sex has decreased.

We are continuously working to evolve and refine the search experience to meet the changing needs of our users. ”

