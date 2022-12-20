Google Pixel 7 Pro named Readers’ Choice Phone of the Year for 2022





See you next year, Samsung

Last week, the staff of Android Police announced the winners of our 2022 Editor’s Picks, picking the Pixel 7 Pro as the best smartphone of the year. Of course, it’s not just our voices that matter. Our readers love digging into new devices just like us. So we anxiously watched last week’s Readers’ Choice poll to see who would take the top spot. A familiar model.

After receiving just under 5,000 total votes, the Pixel 7 Pro received one-third of the responses in the Readers’ Choice poll. The win marks the fourth straight year for Google’s flagship product, dating back to his Pixel 4 in 2019. Samsung took second place for him, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra winning his 22% of the votes. The smaller Pixel 7 won the bronze medal. Readers appreciated the small footprint and affordability.

These results are not all that surprising. The Pixel 7 Pro improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From the sleek design to the camera array, not to mention vastly improved software, Google improved his Pixel 6 Pro while pegging the price at a relatively affordable $900. Even without factoring in these incredible Black Friday deals, it’s clear that the Pixel series is a bargain hunter’s dream.

As much as we’re all blown away by the Pixel 7 Pro (staff and readers alike), I think it’s worth highlighting some of the other top choices in this poll. , one of the most impressive phones of the year, the device that revived the Note series and took Samsung’s camera performance to a new level. I think I had more chances to grab Samsung diehards beware — the S23 Ultra isn’t far off.

The Pixel 7 is also a notable runner-up, featuring a smaller, more comfortable design and an affordable price.It can’t compete with the Pixel 7 Pro’s telephoto lens, but it’s my personal favorite this year.

Other highlights from the notable poll: The Pixel 6a and Galaxy Z Fold 4 received roughly the same amount of love despite being on opposite sides of the price spectrum.The Nothing Phone 1 and Asus Zenfone 9 also Nearly 200 votes were collected each, beating out the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Finally, cast one vote for the OnePlus Nord N20. This earned him less than 20 votes in this poll, despite scoring an impressive 9/10 in reviews earlier this year.

Overall, this year has been a solid year for smartphones. Nothing revolutionary hit the market, but each manufacturer managed to enhance their respective games in several key ways.2023 will be the year of small changes to existing designs But with more foldable devices on the horizon, not to mention new startups looking to break into the scene next year. could be a year full of surprises.

