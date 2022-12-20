The New Importance of CES





Having just finished a series of CES previews from PC vendors, I can easily say that Lenovo is the most likely winner of this year’s CES among the products I’ve seen. I don’t know why or what they’re announcing, but it made me wonder why CES could be so much more important than it seemed if CES was used like Lenovo.

I’m not a fan of CES. Because it’s too early for the back-to-school or next holiday buying season. Additionally, it can ruin the holiday of those who have to prepare to announce at the event and have an even worse effect on attendees if the tridemic is going on. My wife would suggest adding the word ‘advanced’) would need to participate remotely like I do due to the risk of serious illness.

But after seeing Lenovo’s pitch for its announcements at next month’s CES, for a company that truly innovates, CES will set the bar for the rest of the market, giving it an undisputed leadership position in 2023. I realized it could be the perfect show to do.

Let’s talk about CES and market leadership this week. We will end with this week’s product. A new two-card graphics card line by AMD that currently blows everything else out of the water.

innovation problem

We love to talk about innovation, but innovation implies problems that existing approaches and technologies cannot solve. Having spent decades as an analyst, it seems to me that most innovations are about trying to solve problems differently than the current tools, which generally work better.

Innovations stand out because they either address problems that existing tools can’t handle, or deal with them in ways that are distinctly better than traditional tools. In other words, innovation for its own sake is stupid. However, innovation can be great if people believe it will yield significantly better results when applied to unsolved or poorly solved problems.

resistance to change

This raises a second problem with innovation. With all the hype about innovation, it comes with high marketing requirements because we don’t like change.

We get used to situations and can get upset in the face of change. To some extent, this is age related. The younger you are, the more likely you are to embrace and even drive change. The older I get, the more I value stability and tradition. But regardless of age or tolerance for innovation, even young people probably won’t buy an innovative product if someone doesn’t show them in a convincing way why it’s good.

Risk factor

Finally, innovation is risky. When it comes to long-standing products, we know a lot about what the market is currently accepting because we sell existing products. You end up guessing, and the risk of being wrong is astronomically high.

This poses risks as you may be wrong. Your company must be willing to take risks. Because despite everything written about the need to take risks, most companies punish rather than reward risk taking.

For example, I once met the CEO of Ford. He talked about how he’s changed Ford’s culture of taking risks, but Ford’s pickup he’s a truck he’s an F-150 if anyone takes a risk it’s Ford’s mainstay , get it wrong and they will be shot.

Clearly, he didn’t understand the risks at all. Because the message he was conveying was that Ford wasn’t really willing to stand by it. The F-150 will set an example for others to show that he’s not into the idea, no matter what the CEO says.

In short, you either support risk-taking or you don’t. Sure, risks need to be reasonable, but focusing on limiting risk-taking kills innovation. (I should point out that the CEO I met was kicked out of Ford a few years ago.)

Setting the standard for innovation

CES is arguably the most important risk-taking venue as it’s the first major tech show of the year. This sets the benchmark for his year of innovation in several markets, including automotive. We don’t think of it as an auto show, but when it comes to technologies like in-car entertainment and self-driving cars, it’s the first place to see advancements in them. Even focused auto shows are subservient to CES.

Historically, tech vendors aren’t ready to make the most innovative pushes in January. As mentioned earlier, I think Lenovo will dominate other vendors this year in the same way it did with its Threadripper workstations and its aggressive use of professional liquid cooling. By exhibiting at his CES rather than later in the year, marketing (which is heavily staffed) will need to reserve the resources to carry the load.

Done well, companies can get hit hard at CES and, if hit hard enough, could be the talk of the industry the following year. Admittedly, this comes with risks. If the market doesn’t agree where you innovate, you may be digging a hole that will take longer to dig. I’m a big believer in swinging for the fence. Because if you don’t, you can’t hit a home run.

Lenovo has recently made efforts to strengthen its market leadership. The shot it’s taking is risky, but it’s been shown that it can be done, so keep an eye on Lenovo.

summary

I think I have a newfound respect for CES and understand that it can be much stronger than it is now. It’s the first major tech show of the year, and it’s a test of whether presenting vendors are willing to act and drive innovative solutions to problems that are not only unsolved, but customers didn’t even know existed. Set your standards.

If vendors in a variety of markets including automobiles, appliances, personal technology, PCs and, increasingly, robotics do the right thing, they will push their competitors aside in the same way Apple did with smartphones decades ago. can dominate the market.

Lenovo is making an attempt at it this year and it will be announced at CES, but keep an eye on Lenovo. I think it can surprise the market and show other vendors how they can use this show to outperform their competitors.As such, I got what CES always should have been: It’s one show that rules them all (Gollum says “Hello”).

AMD RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics card

AMD has awakened the gaming world with two graphics cards, the RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX. These are well above the suggested retail price.

They look great in a case and show how competitive AMD has been in the GPU space.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card | Image Credit: AMD

These are truly impressive graphics cards, powered by software driver solutions that can be easily managed by both professional and amateur gamers.

gamer’s choice

I’ve seen gaming forums where conversations about AMD (both CPU and GPU) see AMD from the value player in the space to the king of performance. Not because his Threadripper CPU from AMD isn’t great, but because games these days rely heavily on his GPU’s performance. But many gamers are making fun of their fellows who aren’t currently running AMD CPUs. This shows how much AMD’s image has changed over time.

Using a balance of absolute performance, plug-and-play ease of installation, high color accuracy, and advanced chiplet technology, these cards set new standards for gamers, gamers love them, and their existing seems to have purchased the supply of Therefore, we recommend that you wait a little longer before purchasing one of these cards.

Unlike other more expensive competing parts, they don’t require special connectors, fit in most cases, and consume much less power, helping to keep skyrocketing energy costs in check.

If you love gaming and want the best performance anywhere near the recommended retail price, these new AMD cards are a great bargain and represent a potential new era for AMD as power players in the GPU space. . What’s more, they were Nvidia’s wake-up call and went in a completely different direction.

Finally, just like the market, I was so impressed with the AMD RX 7900 XT and 7900 XTX cards that they made it my product of the week.

