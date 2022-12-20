$2M for Tech Startup to Drive Innovation on AI Rescue Drones





Future transportation technologies, such as drones for rescue missions and sensors that help the blind navigate transportation, could come through new government funding.

A portion of the 1.85 million fund can be allocated to as many as 60 projects to develop early-stage research projects designed to support innovative ideas for building better transportation systems. The program aims not only to foster innovation to improve UK transport, but also to generate growth in the sector.

Previous winners are:

Attempts to use drones in remote areas to help emergency services find missing persons Projects investigating 3D technology to help visually impaired people use public transport Train services in rain and snow Developing magnetic technology to improve reliability Jesse Norman, Minister for Transport and Decarbonization, said:

AIrescue drones, magnetic train technology, and sensors to assist the blind are just some of the cutting-edge transportation projects the program has already funded.

Decided to support the groundbreaking R&Dacross the UK. This new funding round aims to find the next top technology project that will improve transport for millions of people across the UK.

Targeting start-ups and SMEs ensures a solid technical foundation for the future.

The TRIG2022 program will include five targeted funding calls and public offerings, taking transportation-related ideas into account. Specific focus areas include:

Decarbonization of shipping The future of freight

Under the Transport Research and Innovation Grant program, past recipients also include:

Vivacity wins grant for award-winning artificial intelligence camera technology. The technology collects real-time transit usage data and is currently being implemented by local governments such as Milton Keynes, Salford and Oxford to monitor social distancing in local transit during the pandemic. it was done.

Makesense Technology explores the possibility of using shape-changing haptic technology that uses vibrations to give feedback from the device to guide visually impaired people through transportation networks such as stations and airports, enabling independent movement. doing.

Lenz Ltd has proven a new magnetic rail traction technology concept that can improve the reliability and safety of railway services under adverse conditions. Their technology uses magnetism, which is unaffected by items on the line such as ice and leaves, to improve the connection between wheels and rails.

The University of Surrey is developing a system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to listen to bridge vibrations and monitor bridge health. Maintenance is predictive and efficient as inspection teams do not need to travel to the site, minimizing potential network downtime.

Unitrove is helping the maritime sector decarbonize transport by creating a proof-of-concept system for managing hydrogen storage and distribution in ports.

Snowdonia Aerospace will fund trials of sky-circling drones by capturing any network’s signal and creating a 4G/5G network in the sky to serve areas where mobile signal connectivity is poor. received. This can be used by emergency services to determine your location. Coordination between missing persons and ground personnel.

Over 10 million grants have supported nearly 300 projects since TRIG was launched in 2014, and the 300th project will be awarded in this latest round of funding.

In addition to industry applicants, TRIG is also open to academic applicants, helping university researchers translate blue sky research into the real world and create new solutions. It’s a way to help set up a new company, help the sector grow, and take the first steps towards creating jobs across the UK.

TheTRIGprogramme, the 16th round of funding offered in partnership with the Connected Places Catapult, will focus on early stage innovation start-ups, universities and policy makers to help strengthen the UK transport system. We attract talented innovators.

Nicola YatesOBE, CEO of The Connected Places Catapult, said:

The UK innovation ecosystem is adept at developing solutions to complex problems. Government-backed projects like TRIG feed the early stages of the UK’s transport innovation pipeline, helping to identify and foster viable solutions to some of the biggest challenges.

Calling for TRIG2022 is focused on finding the next wave of cutting-edge transportation solutions, where creative innovators can help drive growth while guiding us along the path to a greener future. allow it to move forward.

