Don’t look now, but one of this year’s surprising successes may be a game that no one expected. That’s High on Life, a comedy shooter from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland for his Squanch Games. The game was the #1 title on Xbox Game Pass and did well on PC as well.

That surprise performance is unexpected as the game debuted to middling reviews, but it’s an example of how critics and fans seem to be somewhat divided. 67 in is not very good. However, user scores instead came in at 8.2 on Series X and 7.8 on PC, well above the critical consensus. The humor feels like it has landed better among general audiences than critics.

Either way, it’s a smart pick for Xbox, and while it lacked a first-party offering to bring meaningful capacity to Game Pass throughout 2022, it’s working hard to secure a deal like this. I’ve been Obviously, it paid off.

High On Life is exclusive to Xbox consoles at this time. It’s not clear if it will come to PlayStation after the delay, and usually when you see deals like this going on, it takes about a year before the game is ready for release on rival platforms as well. Benji Sales noted Lifes’ excellent game pass performance, but said Microsoft would be wise to lock the rights to the sequel now.

High on Life caused a moderate level of controversy for its use of AI art in some fields. They even played around with AI voice acting, both of which are controversial industry practices. But these teacup storms are not reflected in the broader gaming community, which is probably completely unaware. They just see a funny shooter with a talking gun and the game works well as a result.

Squanch Games is relatively new to the industry, and Roilands has previously focused on VR or VR-adjacent titles such as Accounting and Trover Saves the Universe. Currently, High on Life doesn’t have a VR component, and unlike PlayStation and PSVR, its console home, Xbox, doesn’t have a dedicated VR integration to begin with. I don’t think it’s wild to imagine that the decision to create a more entirely traditional shooter and avoid VR hassles helped High on Life succeed here.

Take a close look at how the game works in the long run. But High on Life has been impressive so far, and Game Pass is a win-win.

