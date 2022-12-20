Apple Reveals New AirTag Features Added in Latest Firmware Update





Apple has released two firmware updates for the AirTag item tracker since November, but didn’t provide any information about what changed at the time. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated its support document describing the new features.

According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 will allow AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to find unknown AirTags on their iPhones.

Also introduced in update 2.0.24, if the user’s iPhone is awake, a new notification alerts the user when an AirTag detached from its owner is nearby and emits a sound indicating it has been moved. To do. It can then be tracked by sound or precision detection, if the feature is available. Apple says this change will also help if you have trouble hearing your AirTag or if your speakers have been tampered with.

These two features were promised by Apple earlier this year to prevent AirTags from being used for stalking purposes.

Additionally, Apple states that the latest firmware update 2.0.36 fixes an issue where the AirTag accelerometer would not activate in certain scenarios. All of the above features require iOS 16.2 or later, but features that use Precision Finding require an iPhone 11 or later model with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

AirTag updates happen over the air via the connected iPhone and cannot be forced. To make sure the update happens, the AirTag can be kept within range of the iPhone, but you’ll have to wait until the firmware is deployed to the device. You can check your current AirTag firmware version in the Find My app. See how-to for instructions.

