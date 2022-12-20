For CEOs, Elon Musks Poll Highlights Advantages and Disadvantages of Asking for Feedback





NEW YORK, NY – MAY 2: Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala and presents “In America: An… [+] Anthology of Fashion, May 2, 2022, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City. The news that Elon Musk has polled Twitter users on whether he should step down as CEO of the crisis-ridden social media platform has raised an important question for his leader of all businesses. : Whether, when and how often to ask for feedback on actions, decisions or leadership (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

GC image

The news that Elon Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should step down as CEO of the crisis-stricken social media platform has raised an important question for all business leaders. It’s whether, when, and how often you should ask for feedback on your actions, decisions, or leadership. .

After more than 17 million people responded to a Musks poll, 57.5% said he should resign.

Business professionals and companies shared their observations and recommendations for CEOs to ask others for feedback and input.

lead by example

By asking for feedback on his leadership, Elon is doing what all leaders should do, executive coach, author and founder of leadership development firm Robin Pou said in an email. .

His call for a vote of confidence takes this to the extreme, but it also shows what more leaders should do as we approach year-end performance reviews. He observed that he asked the team for positive feedback.

A simple question can have a big impact: What can I do to lead this organization? How would you rate a former leader who might work on our team? Did you? What would you like to do differently?

Sadly, most leaders don’t ask these kinds of questions because they have no intention of asking them or are afraid of what the answer might be. Leaders often dismiss the feedback they receive because it’s wrong, the employee doesn’t have all the information, or the team doesn’t know everything. [the CEO{ is doing; [and] If so, Pou concluded, they would have a different answer.

Creating a Culture of Feedback Critical to Success

“Feedback is a critical part of an organization’s success. Done well, it can foster meaningful conversations and lead to impactful change. The key is creating a culture of feedback,” says Hofstra. said Janet Renahan, Dean of the Frank G. Zerbe Business School. University, said in an email.

If management is looking for candid and constructive feedback, you should provide it as well. Feedback is a gift that keeps on giving. She observed that management teams that support and foster a culture in which all employees feel comfortable making honest evaluations create high-performing organizations.

Transparency

In addition to providing valuable insight, soliciting feedback also fosters a culture of open communication and transparency within an organization, Bold Creative Brand CEO Shana Digital said in an email. rice field.

This increases the level of trust and engagement among employees, ultimately leading to better performance and results.[and] It helps executives identify opportunities for improvement, better understand the needs and concerns of their teams, and make more informed decisions, says Digital.

keep fit

In addition, soliciting feedback helps executives keep abreast of ever-changing needs and stakeholder expectations. By proactively soliciting and incorporating feedback, executives can ensure the company is responsive to employee and customer needs, driving long-term success and growth, she said.

Feedback Sources Ask Customers and Team Members

Executives should frequently seek feedback from both customers and team members. Customer feedback helped us make pivots and adjustments that helped the company grow. Of course, the team’s feedback always helps shape internal strategy, he said in an email, Circlelt founder and CEO Art Shaikh.

Feedback doesn’t have to be in public forums, like Elon Musk did on Twitter. Customer surveys can be conducted to understand the positive and negative indicators. For example, if you’re releasing a product, a post-launch customer survey can help you understand how well your product is being received and how customers find it useful. Alternatively, you can conduct a pre-launch survey to determine if the product deserves your attention.

Feedback should be solicited from customers who have multiple interactions with your business. Of course, all feedback can be useful, but the most enthusiastic customers or users of technology can provide the most constructive and helpful information, Sheikh said.

board and network

The CEO has two main sources of feedback. A strong board advises the CEO on important business decisions and performance and has a cross-section of experience that can open important doors. Dave Opsahl, his CEO of Actiify, said in an email that board composition is often obtained in other ways, and the value can change proportionally.

A second source of information is our network of experienced executives from a variety of industries who are available for individual conversations and group discussions on numerous topic areas. He commented that in many communities, these groups exist as mentoring organizations of some sort, so that their experience can be used even when such networks are not available or undesirable for other reasons.

format and frequency

Feedback should never be one-way or relegated to an annual conversation around compensation decisions. Instead, it should flow consistently throughout the organization, regardless of reporting line, recommended Hofstra University Lennahan.

Executives who want to be better leaders must be open to listening and learning how others perceive them and changing their behavior accordingly.

Formal and informal feedback

Jay Levy, co-founder and managing partner of venture capital firm Zelkova Ventures, encourages our executives to receive ongoing feedback on their performance, what they are doing well and what they can do better. I’m here.

He believed that feedback should be formally provided on an annual or semi-annual basis, but informally throughout the year. have to ask. He observed that too many companies are too focused internally to seek feedback from external components such as partners and customers.

Consistency is more important than frequency

Actiify CEO Dave Opsahl said in an email that consistency is more important than frequency.

It’s a natural tendency to ask for feedback when a difficult task or eventuality arises. To get feedback when things seem to be going well, he says, is to see problems arise when you probably have had enough time to avoid them. increase.

opportunities and warnings

merit [of feedback] It involves seeing potential problems before their impact and opportunities for growth. Seeing customer feedback on the onboarding process allowed him to make significant adjustments, and he was able to increase user adoption by 124%, Circlelts Shaikh recalls.

The real downside comes in public forums, like Elon Musk did. Now, Mr. Musk will be somewhat bound by the feedback he requests. He warned that it would turn into a PR crisis if he didn’t respect it.

