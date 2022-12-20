Stellar Converter for MBOX – Best MBOX Converter to convert MBOX to PST





Are you looking for a quality software to convert MBOX files to PST files compatible with MS Outlook? Then, you are in the right place!

In this article, we will have a look at a specialized MBOX to PST converter software, called Stellar Converter for MBOX, its features and versions.

About Stellar Converter for MBOX

Stellar Converter for MBOX is a powerful tool that can convert MBOX files to PST files in just a few clicks. The program supports MBOX files for almost all MBOX-based email clients, such as Thunderbird, Gmail (Google Takeout), Spicebird, Entourage, Pocomail, Eudora, Mulberry, Apple Mail, SeaMonkey, Netscape, Opera Mail, Claws Mail, Mozilla Mail, Gnu Mail and Evolution, Cone, Sylpheed, and Mutt.

What makes Stellar Converter for MBOX so special?

First of all, the software has a simple user interface (UI), which makes it easy to use and explore. You don’t have to be a technical genius to convert your MBOX file. It only takes a few simple steps to convert MBOX file to PST. Besides PST, the software can save MBOX file data in formats, such as EML, MSG, RTF, PDF, HTML, etc. It can also directly export data from MBOX file to Office 365. The software also includes features, such as file search and filtering. advanced data that makes sorting and tracking data much easier.

Attractive pricing makes it great for users looking to purchase cost-effective MBOX to PST converter software. Moreover, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The main features of the program

1. User-friendly interface: Simple user interface that allows you to finish the conversion process with just a few clicks.

2. Preview of Transferable Mail Items: The program allows you to preview all transferable mail items before saving them. This feature is available on all versions, including the free version.

3. Convert Single or Multiple MBOX Mailboxes: The software allows you to convert single and multiple MBOX mailboxes. You can combine multiple mailboxes into a single operation and convert them together.

4. Multiple file saving options: The program comes with multiple file saving options. You can save the converted emails in a new or existing PST file or other formats like EML, MSG, RTF, HTML and PDF. You can also export MBOX data directly to your Office 365 account.

5. Advanced Filter Options: The software allows you to filter the converted MBOX items based on some specified parameters, before saving. You can filter emails based on specific dates and email addresses.

How to use Stellar Converter for MBOX?

The download and installation process is very easy. You can download the software from the Stellar Converter of the MBOX product page. Once done, run the downloaded exe file, click the install button, grant the necessary permissions, and follow the wizard to finish the installation process.

Once the software is installed, follow these steps to convert the MBOX file.

Step 1: Run the program.

Step 2: Choose your email client type from the dropdown list. To convert a single file, click the “Select File” button and to convert multiple files, click the “Select Identity” button.

Step 3: Click the “Convert” button to start the conversion process.

Step 4: You will see the progress of the conversion process.

Step 5: Check your mailbox items once the conversion is complete. In the left pane, you’ll see a tree view layout for your items. Select an item to see its contents in the left section.

Step 6: You can select the list of folders that you want to convert to PST and then click on Save the converted file, under the Home tab. A Save As dialog box appears with several save options. Select the New PST option to save the converted emails in a new PST file and click Next.

Step 7: A Choose Destination box will appear asking you to choose a location on the computer to save the PST file. Select the location you want and click Save.

Step 8: The program will take two minutes to save the file. Once done, a dialog will appear showing “Conversion Complete”.

And that’s it! You have finished the conversion process.

system requirements

To install and run the program, you must meet the following system requirements:

Compatible OS: Windows Server 2003, Windows Server 2008, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 RAM: 2GB or more Supported Processors: Pentium Class Hard Disk Space Required: up to 250MB Supported Languages: EnglishOutlook Supported Version: MS Outlook 2003, 2007 2010, 2013 and 2016 software releases and pricing

There are two versions of the software: corporate and technical. These two editions differ from each other in terms of pricing and features.

The corporate version costs $39 per year and the technical version costs $99 per year. Both versions offer the same functionality, except that the Technician version offers to save converted files in Office 365, EML, MSG, RTF, PDF, and HTML formats.

In addition, a free trial version is available for users to evaluate the software.

Features of Stellar Converter for MBOX

• Find Files helps to find files on the system. • The Log Report feature provides a complete report of everything that happened during the conversion process. • Options to convert MBOX files to different file formats. • File preview feature helps to check file elements before actually converting them • The conversion process is very simple. You are actually guided through the entire process by the system’s user interface.

Cons of Stellar Converter for MBOX

• You cannot have unlimited conversion of files if you do not have the technical version of the program.

away

Stellar Converter for MBOX is an advanced tool which is useful when you want to migrate your data from MBOX based email client to MS Outlook or Office 365. This powerful tool will help you to save the manual efforts and time required to complete the conversion process while maintaining the integrity of the converted data.

