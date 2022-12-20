TikTok removes some of the mystery behind how it recommends videos to users





CNN—

If you’ve ever wondered why TikTok suggested certain videos in your feed, it might be a little more clear.

TikTok said Tuesday it will begin rolling out new features that add more context to how the platform’s algorithms recommend videos in its For You feed. A new option lets you click the share button on a video and then select the question mark icon that says “Why this video?”

From there, TikTok said it could get a clearer picture of some of the reasons why certain videos were recommended. These reasons include: User interactions around content they watch, like, share, comments they post, and what they search for in the app. Accounts you follow or accounts suggested for you. Recently posted content in your area. Or popular content in your area.

Like other social networks, TikTok relies on algorithms to present personalized content to users in hopes of keeping them engaged and scrolling for as long as possible. But these algorithms are typically black boxes.

The new features fall short of truly demystifying that black box by providing more detailed details about the specific activities or accounts that influence the algorithm’s recommendations. However, TikTok said it has plans to build out this feature in more detail in the future. said in

The new update says TikTok’s powerful algorithms can lead users, especially the youngest ones, down a rabbit hole, such as by directing them to potentially harmful subjects such as suicide and eating disorder content. It has been subject to scrutiny.

It also stems from a growing number of state and federal lawmakers continuing to put pressure on TikTok over its ties to Beijing through its parent company. Criticism increased after it reported that it was being repeatedly accessed from China. Meanwhile, TikTok has confirmed that some employees in China have access to user data in the United States.

Last week, three lawmakers led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio introduced a bill aimed at banning TikTok from operating in the United States. In a statement announcing the bill, Rubio accused TikTok of collecting data to manipulate its feed and accused the app of being a CCP. [Chinese Communist Party]- Puppet theater.

TikTok has been negotiating with the U.S. government for years about a potential deal that would address national security concerns and allow the app to continue serving U.S. customers. We also take steps to separate US user data from the rest of our business.

TikTok is rolling out tools to help users customize content recommendations, as well as parental controls to give users more options to limit what their kids can see in the app. We have made a number of announcements in recent years to allay concerns, such as deploying and pledging more transparency related to content management systems for researchers.

