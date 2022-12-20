Overwatch 2 Offers New Bastion Skin For Cheap Price





Unlike other Legendary skins in the Overwatch 2 Shop, you don’t have to pay a lot to get Gingerbread… [+] Bastion.

blizzard entertainment

Overwatch 2’s approach to monetization was one of the game’s biggest shortcomings during its first few months. However, Blizzard does offer players a way to add skins to their collection for free, or in the most recent cases, almost for free.

From today until January 3rd, you can pick up the new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion Skin from the shop for 1 Overwatch Coin. You can earn coins by doing weekly challenges in the game.

This is a great skin! I love how cute Ganymede is here. This look is enough to make you forget that the Bastion is a weapon capable of brutal destruction.

If you’ve been playing Overwatch 2 regularly, whether or not you were really focused on completing all 11 every 7 days, you’ve amassed at least some Overwatch Coins from your weekly challenges. I think that there. It still stinks that you can’t earn enough coins to unlock the Premium Battle Pass for free every season, but at least this skin is a great addition to your collection for the knockdown price. , we hope you never leave a single coin short of something you want in the end.

There are several other ways to get skins for free in the coming weeks. Bridget skin can be obtained by completing several arcade his challenges while the Winter Wonderland event is in progress. The D.Va pose and Legendary skin (if you don’t already have it) can also be unlocked via Twitch drops starting December 25th.

