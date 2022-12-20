OpenAI Releases AI Point-E To Generate 3D Models TechCrunch





The next breakthrough to take the AI ​​world by storm could be 3D model generators. This week, OpenAI open sourced Point-E. This is a machine learning system that creates 3D objects given text prompts. According to a paper published alongside the code base, Point-E can generate a 3D model in 1-2 minutes on a single Nvidia V100 GPU.

Point-E does not create 3D objects in the traditional sense. Rather, it generates a point cloud, or a discrete set of data points in space that represent a 3D shape. (The ‘E’ in Point-E stands for ‘efficiency’, as it is ostensibly faster than previous 3D object generation approaches.) Point clouds are easy to compose from a computational point of view. but doesn’t capture the fine-grained data of the object. Shapes or Textures — These are the main limitations of Point-E today.

To get around this limitation, the Point-E team trained an additional AI system to convert the Point-E point cloud to a mesh. (Meshes — collections of vertices, edges, and faces that define an object — are commonly used in 3D modeling and design.) However, the paper states that sometimes the model misses certain parts of the object, and blocks It points out that it can be shaped or distorted.

Other than the standalone mesh generation model, Point-E consists of two models: a text-to-image model and an image-to-3D model. Text-to-image models, similar to OpenAI’s own generative art systems such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion, were trained on labeled images to understand relationships between words and visual concepts. Image-to-3D models, on the other hand, were fed a series of images paired with 3D objects and learned to transform effectively between the two objects.

Given a text prompt (e.g., “3D printable gear, single gear 3 inches in diameter and 0.5 inches thick”), Point-E’s text-to-image model generates a composite rendering object, It is a 3D model that generates a point cloud from an image.

After training the model on a dataset of “millions” of 3D objects and associated metadata, Point-E was able to generate colored point clouds that frequently matched text prompts, said OpenAI researchers. I’m here. It’s not perfect — the Point-E image-to-3D model may not understand the image from the text-to-image model, resulting in shapes that don’t match the text prompts. Still, it’s orders of magnitude faster than the state-of-the-art so far, at least according to the OpenAI team.

“Although our method is inferior to the state-of-the-art in this assessment, it produces samples in negligible time,” they wrote in their paper. It could be practical or enable the discovery of higher quality 3D objects.”

What exactly is the application? OpenAI researchers point out that Point-E point clouds can be used to manufacture real-world objects, for example by 3D printing. With additional mesh transformation models, the system could (if it gets a little more sophisticated) also find its way into game and animation development workflows.

OpenAI may be the latest company to jump into the 3D object generator fray, but as mentioned, it’s certainly not the first. Earlier this year, Google released DreamFusion, an enhanced version of Dream Fields. Dream Fields is the company’s 2021 launch of a generative 3D system. Unlike DreamFields, DreamFusion requires no prior training and can generate his 3D representations of objects without 3D data.

All eyes are currently on 2D art generators, but AI to synthesize models could be the next big industry disruptor. 3D models are widely used in film and television, interior design, architecture, and various scientific fields. For example, architectural firms use them to demonstrate proposed buildings and landscapes, and engineers use the models as designs for new devices, vehicles, and structures.

However, creating a 3D model typically takes hours or days. An AI like Point-E could change the problem if one day it were solved, and could bring significant benefits to OpenAI in doing so.

The question is what kind of intellectual property disputes might arise over time. There is a large market for 3D models, and there are several online marketplaces such as CGStudio and CreativeMarket where artist-created content can be sold. When Point-E becomes popular and its models hit the market, model artists protest and modern generative AI borrows a lot from its training data (his existing 3D models in Point-E’s case). Evidence may be pointed out. Like DALL-E 2, Point-E does not name or cite any artists who may have influenced that generation.

But OpenAI leaves that issue for another day. Neither Point-E’s paper nor his GitHub page make any mention of copyright.

To their credit, the researchers found that Point-E poses other problems, such as biases inherited from training data and a lack of safeguards around models that might be used to create “dangerous objects.” He said he expects him to suffer. That’s probably why they characterize his Point-E as a “starting point” that they hope will inspire “further research” in his field of text-to-3D synthesis. The reason is.

