First Google Pixel 8 leak reveals big camera upgrade





Google Pixel phones were among the first to support HDR+ photos, and the company is reportedly planning to take it a step further with the Pixel 8 series.

According to Kuba Wojciechowski, the Google Camera Go app source code revealed 2023 pixels with staggered HDR. This is a solution that allows the sensor to simultaneously capture different exposures on the same pixel.

In a nutshell, thanks to Google, we now have a clean, non-obfuscated version of Google Camera Go. It includes references that seemingly confirm that the 2023 flagship Pixels (Husky and Shiba) will support staggered HDR. pic.twitter.com/YdaWTlGznN

Kuba Wojciechoski (@Za_Raczke) December 19, 2022

Google currently uses the ISOCELL GN1 sensor in the Pixel 7 series, but Samsung’s camera chip does not support staggered HDR. Pixel 8 smartphones will be equipped with ISOCELL GN2. This is the latest advancement in mobile high dynamic range photography.

Staggered HDR is better than regular HDR. This is because the same effect can be achieved in a short time without the blurring that occurs when the device moves while shooting.

The Go app source code also revealed a device called the Pixel Tangor Pro internally. This is basically the Pro version of the Pixel Tablet. Google hasn’t launched any Pixel-branded products yet, and we may see not one, but two tablets in the near future.

